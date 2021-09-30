Brentwood Chamber names Citizen, Business of the Year

The votes are in and the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce has named its Citizen and Business of the Year for 2020: Seana Fippin won Citizen of the Year, and Red Box Business Solutions, Inc., the business she owns with her husband, Brett Fippin, won Business of the Year.
“It’s a shock and an honor, and I am very humbled,” Seana Fippin said of being recognized. “I am in awe. My husband is the co-founder of Red Box so he is the force behind the scenes and we are honored.”
Seana and Red Box will be honored at the Chamber’s Celebrate Brentwood dinner on Oct. 21. The Chamber hosts the event each year, and Chamber President Gerald Johnson said it is an important way to recognize those who serve.
“Celebrate Brentwood is an opportunity to honor the men and women who make our city great through their actions,” said Johnson. “These are everyday citizens who pour their hearts and souls into everything they do. They care deeply about our city and we are gathering in October to honor these exceptional citizens.”
Seana and Brett moved their lives and their business to Brentwood 16 years ago. Since then, Seana said they have worked hard to become part of the community and serve those in need. They joined the Chamber immediately upon arriving in East County, then later joined the Rotary Club of Brentwood and began volunteering time and resources.
“We weren’t super active, but I got significantly involved with the community seven years ago when I joined the board of Directors for the Rotary club,” said Seana. “The chamber is about promoting business and economic development, but I ended up with a huge heart for service and the principals and values of Rotary are all about that.”
Seana served as president of the Rotary club during 2020 and said she was inspired by the example of her fellow members to begin Brentwood Strong in March of 2020, just after the world went into shelter-in-place because of COVID-19.
“Brentwood Strong involved the whole community,” Seana said. “We connected with some community leaders and they wanted to jump on board, and it was a couple friends who reached out to seniors who were afraid to go to the store. So we put together a platform, turned out a website and gave people the opportunity to connect and it was wonderful.”
Brentwood Strong began as a shopping service for seniors and the immune compromised who were unable to leave their homes due to the pandemic. Once the organization was up and running, it became more than a shopping network, using a web of service-minded individuals from the city of Brentwood and Rotary Club of Brentwood to organize food drives.
Community service specifically related to the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the parameters listed by the Chamber when it asked for nominees. Chamber Chief Financial Officer Olga Vidriales said Seana exemplifies that service perfectly.
“Seana is a businesswoman who has been extremely active in our community,” Vidriales said. “During COVID, when everyone was hunkering down and figuring out how to protect their families, she went out and started Brentwood Strong, which helps the underserved in our community. She coordinated food distribution to the underserved and seniors and even helped feed the unhoused in Antioch and the surrounding communities. There was food and hot meals, all organized by Seana Fippin. She utilized different parts of the community and brought them together to serve others. She was at the helm of all that, and that is why she was nominated for Citizen of the Year. She just sprinkles glitter and kindness wherever she goes.”
The chamber will also honor a host of other award winners, including non-profit of the year (Working Wonders); employee of the year (Eric Kinnaird / Brentwood Press); chamber director of the year (Adam Martinez-Handydads) and chamber ambassador of the year (Tom Santamorena-a risk and insurance advisor).
The event will be outdoors on Thursday, Oct. 21, at the new Serendipity Cellars Winery in Brentwood. Order your tickets today as the event is expected to sell out. For more information on Celebrate Brentwood, or to purchase tickets to the event, call 925-634-3344 or visit https://www.brentwoodchamber.com/.
