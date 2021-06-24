Brentwood Chamber of Commerce Gift Card Program up and running

As a way to encourage residents of East Contra Costa County to shop local, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Brentwood, is giving you $25.
“Anybody can purchase a gift card for as low as $5,” said Brentwood Chamber of Commerce board member Denise Duran, who is in charge of the program. “But, when you purchase a gift card of at least $50, we’ll give you $25 more.”
Duran said it’s the perfect opportunity to promote shopping locally and unite the business community with Brentwood residents.
The program was originally scheduled to start in May, but there were some administrative glitches which delayed the project. Duran said the program is currently in full swing and more businesses are signing up to participate everyday.
“The thing that excites me the most about this program is that it enables businesses to get connected,” Duran said. “This program is meant to bridge and build connections with the community, and the chamber is a big advocate for this.”
What’s unique about these gift cards is that they are electronic and stored in your smartphone.
“Everyone has their phones with them, so it makes the gift cards convenient and easy to use,” she said.
In September 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city council authorized flexibility to modify the Economic Development Grant Program recipients, which allows for the additional $25 gift card.
The Economic Development Grant Program is in place to help support the community and local businesses.
Residents have until Aug. 30 to take advantage of the $25 free gift and to spend the extra money. Gift cards can be purchased at https://app.yiftee.com/gift-card/brentwood.
“Celebrate entrepreneurship, while having a business-minded community to support your endeavors, “ Duran said.
East County businesses interested in joining the program can visit www.BrentwoodChamber.com for more information.
