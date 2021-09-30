Members of the Brentwood Blaze cheer team perform during the Heart of Oakley Festival last weekend. The community turned out at Oakley’s Civic Center Plaza to patronize local vendors, enjoy cultural performers and enjoy local wines -- all of which combine to make up the heart of the city.
Heart of Oakley 2.png
Photo courtesy of the city of Oakley
Heart of Oakley 3.jpg
Photo courtesy of the city of Oakley
Heart of Oakley 4.jpg
Photo courtesy of the city of Oakley
Heart of Oakley 5.jpg
Photo by Andrew Rulloda
Heart of Oakley 7.jpg
Photo courtesy of Andrew Rulloda
Heart of Oakley 8.jpg
Photo courtesy of Andrew Rulloda
