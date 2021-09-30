Celebrating Oakley
Members of the Brentwood Blaze cheer team perform during the Heart of Oakley Festival last weekend. The community turned out at Oakley’s Civic Center Plaza to patronize local vendors, enjoy cultural performers and enjoy local wines -- all of which combine to make up the heart of the city.

[Photos] Heart of Oakley Festival

The Heart of Oakley Festival was held Sept. 25. The community turned out at Oakley's Civic Center Plaza to patronize local vendors, enjoy cultural performers and enjoy local wines -- all of which combine to make up the heart of the city. 

