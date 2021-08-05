Jim Wangeman has been a Rotarian for nearly five decades and a member of the Brentwood Rotary for 25 years of that time. For ten years, he served on the Brentwood REACH Project that provides resources to assist in the recovery of local alcohol and drug abusers. He was one of the founders of the Brentwood Police Activity League (PAL) and is still a member of the board. Wangeman has supported more charities and foundations than he can remember.
Wangeman’s most notable commitment to the community occurred on Dec. 27, 1994 when league play began at his new Harvest Park Bowl. Wangeman was prepared for the challenge because he had been a part of the bowling industry since 1968, when he got a job manning the reception desk at San Jose’s Fiesta Lanes and eventually worked his way up to the position of general manager. Wangeman subsequently spent 25 years as regional manager for the American Recreation Company, where he was responsible for 11 area bowling centers.
At the beginning, the city only had 12,000 residents, and the facility was earning insufficient profits to support a full staff, so Wangeman and his wife, Annie, did much of the work themselves. Hard work and sacrifice paid off, and the business is now flourishing. In fact, Wangeman said that the “revenues for lanes and square footage are tops in the country.” It helps that Wangeman keeps the venue bright and fresh by renovating and remodeling the facility every five years, as well as upgrading the technology to industry leading standards. For the past 23 years, Harvest Park Bowl has hosted the National Professional Bowlers Tour.
A reason for Harvest Park’s success, of course, is that the number of Brentwood residents has grown to more than 60,000, and the facility remains Brentwood’s only quality family fun center with a variety of youth, adult and school programs, plus a quality lunch counter. It has become a popular venue for parties, receptions, dances and celebrations of all kind. On weekends, people gather for karaoke.
Wangeman credits community support as a major element of his success. He is grateful for the commitment that residents continually show by making Harvest Park Bowl an important part of their leisure-time activities. He emphasizes the “family” part of the fun center. “We’re selling fun,” he said. Then he added, “It is different than selling a car or a house.”
Wangeman particularly acknowledges his staff as a fundamental reason for Harvest Park’s success. Six members of the team have been on the job for more than 20 years and have developed a strong culture that embraces such core values as comradery and commitment to superior customer service. Wangeman leads them in embracing the principle, “Treat the customers good and they will treat you good.”
The death of Wangeman’s beloved Annie in 2018 created a poignant and enduring sense of loss. Furthermore, at 83, he is beginning to acknowledge the onset of age, which is aggravated by the reappearance of symptoms originating from a serious attack of polio during his youth. “They told me then that symptoms would return in 60 years,” Wangeman said. “The aches and pains are returning right on schedule.”
Wangeman concluded that the time had come to put the business up for sale. The current plan is for Harvest Park Bowl to take its place along with the other 300 centers owned and managed by the Bowlero Corporation, which owns the Professional Bowlers Tour, and is the world’s largest operator of bowling centers. Bowlero will continue to operate the Brentwood center to the high levels Wangeman has held it to from the beginning.
For more information on Harvest Park Bowl, visit www.bowlero.com/location/harvest-park-bowl.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.