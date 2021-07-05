The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District announced its fire investigators, in coordination with the East County Fire Protection District, made multiple fireworks-related arrests in the days leading up to the Fourth of July holiday.
The law enforcement actions resulted in hundreds of pounds of dangerous fireworks being removed from community streets. In their continued efforts to take dangerous fireworks off the streets, Con Fire investigators conducted the following fireworks enforcement actions.
July 3, 2021 – 8000 block of Brentwood Boulevard, Brentwood - Con Fire investigators researched and located a social media post advertising illegal fireworks for sale in Contra Costa County.
Working undercover, investigators contacted the seller who was identified to be in the city of Brentwood. After coordination with East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, a purchase was arranged. Investigators established surveillance at the location arranged. After meeting with the seller, investigators confirmed illegal fireworks were being sold and detained the seller. The illegal fireworks were confiscated, and the seller was issued a citation on scene.
July 3, 2021 – 1600 block Century Oaks, Brentwood - Following an investigative lead, working in cooperation with Brentwood Police, undercover Con Fire investigators made contact with a resident of Antioch.
This individual confirmed the tip Con Fire had obtained, offering illegal fireworks for sale. The seller insisted on meeting at a location within the city of Brentwood, where investigators established surveillance ahead of the meet. Meeting with the seller, investigators confirmed illegal fireworks were being sold and detained the seller.
During the investigation, it was learned additional fireworks were stored at the suspect’s home in Antioch. A search of that home recovered additional fireworks. In total, 101 pounds of illegal fireworks were confiscated and the seller was issued a citation. Arrested for fireworks sales was Gabriel Ramirez, 25, a resident of Antioch.
Con Fire investigators continue to work to remove dangerous fireworks from our communities’ streets, along with putting those who traffic them, out of business. Residents can help them in this important public safety mission by reporting illegal fireworks sales to the Arson Tip Line at 1-866-50-ARSON.
