The DB Steakhouse Sports Bar and Grill in Discovery Bay is under new ownership.
Brentwood resident Maria Flores and her husband, Patrick Hulleman, officially took over the restaurant at 2477 Discovery Bay Blvd. on Oct. 15 and plan to keep things largely unchanged for the time being.
“We do plan on keeping it mostly the same,” said Flores. “It is a high-end restaurant, so I plan on having the employees keep it more high-end. We are in the process of continuing to train the employees … I just want it more elegant, more high-end, as it should be, like Steve had it.”
The couple were frequent guests before their purchase from previous owner Steve Fagalde, and they look forward to spending their time running what they hope will continue to be a popular local eatery. Flores has 14 years of experience in the restaurant industry in a variety of positions. Hulleman, who has no experience, will be able to lean on hers.
“We haven’t owned a restaurant before,” said Flores. “My husband had just sold his construction company, and was looking to retire, but we are pretty young, and I wasn’t looking to retire. Steve had approached us and said he was looking to sell, and I said, ‘Let’s buy it.’ I love the restaurant business and running around like crazy, so I was interested, and we did.”
Though they are keeping the chef and menu they inherited, the couple does plan to make some changes to the business, such as adding breakfast and bringing back Taco Tuesday. They have orchestrated the return of live music and look forward to forging relationships with their customers.
Michelle Stornetta, a local Realtor, is a longtime customer of the steakhouse and said she knew Flores and Hulleman before they purchased the business.
“I would say Patrick and Maria are going to be an asset to Discovery Bay and the Steakhouse,” Stornetta said.
