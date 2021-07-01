A Discovery Bay resident who nearly lost $400 in a combined online and telephone scam hopes that sharing his story with the public will prevent others from falling victim.
Paul Van Emmerik, 86, was minutes away from buying $400 in gift cards for a bogus PayPal investigator when an alert Discovery Bay Safeway employee inquired about the purchase and refused to complete the transaction, recognizing it was a scam.
A Contra Costa County sheriff’s sergeant confirmed minutes later that Van Emmerik was indeed nearly a scam victim.
“They (the scammers) were very nice people, they treated me like a king,” Van Emmerik said. “I was nervous. I am 86 ... I thought they were PayPal, I thought they were true. They were so genuine.”
Van Emmerik’s ordeal began when he received a fictitious email from Sears, Roebuck and Co., alleging a $740 laptop he reportedly purchased was set to be delivered.
Van Emmerik said he immediately knew the purchase was an error and jumped online to track down a number for PayPal to reverse the transaction.
About five minutes after calling what he believed was PayPal, he received what turned out to be a fake PayPal email.
Subsequent phone conversations with a fraudulent PayPal investigator prompted Van Emmerik to believe he was also minutes away from approving a series of loans and needed to purchase four gift cards to help track down the scammers to stop the loans.
“The (scammer on the telephone) said, ‘we don’t know where they (the scammers) are located. If we give them that money (the gift cards) we know where it is going and we can get them right then and there,’” Van Emmerik said.
Van Emmerik raced to the Discovery Bay Safeway to purchase the gift cards as instructed, but a Safeway employee recognized the scam and prevented the purchase.
Van Emmerik admitted he was initially angry at the Safeway employee for refusing to complete his transaction. After conferring with A Contra Costa County sheriff’s sergeant, he now considers the employee a hero.
Wendy Gutshall, a Safeway spokesperson, confirmed the company instructs its employees to be mindful of potential scam tactics.
“Safeway provides guidance and training to its associates to help prevent scams targeted at our customers,” she said. “Our training instructs associates to be mindful of certain observable customer behaviors when purchasing gift cards that may be telling of a scam attempt and if they witness such behavior to advise the customer to contact the appropriate government or law enforcement agency for assistance. We appreciate the outstanding customer service demonstrated by our associate to assist the customer at our Discovery Bay store.”
The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office did not return requests for comment as of press time.
The Federal Trade Commission, however, says scammers routinely fraudulently represent the government, companies and charities; alert their human targets of a problem; insist action must be immediately taken and require payment via a money transfer company or gift card — warnings Van Emmerik said he wished he would have picked up on earlier.
For his part, Van Emmerik also reminds the public to ensure received emails come from reputable addresses; never relinquish money at the will of unexpected requests and always be suspicious if told, “don’t go to the police.”
“I was lucky,” Van Emmerik said. “It didn’t cost me a dime, just a headache.”
For more scam prevention tips, visit https://bit.ly/2UUr9KX.
