Last weekend, I had the pleasure of going to the Brentwood Farmers Market. There were so many vendors and a plethora of goods to buy. From corn to clothes, the Farmers Market has everything.
However, it dawned upon me that this was my first time shopping locally since I had moved to Brentwood. I had never interacted with my community before in that aspect, which leads me to my conclusion, shopping locally is an essential part of improving a town’s community.
There are plenty of significant benefits that come with shopping locally. One of these benefits is essential: stimulating the local economy. By creating new jobs for the citizens of Brentwood via the new job opportunities needed by vendors to operate depending on their number of consumers, the Farmers Market matures both Brentwood’s economy as well as the businesses that participate.
Second, it helps cut back on food transportation that uses automobiles, which release harmful chemicals into the air. With a growing need for an environmentally friendly food system, the Farmers Market helps the environment by producing less smog as the products and goods grown locally travel shorter distances.
In addition to improving Brentwood’s economic status and keeping it environmentally healthy, shopping locally also brings the community together and allows people within the community to bond. I interviewed multiple different vendors when I visited and noticed how important the community was to them.
When asked, “Is there a reason why you choose to be a vendor at Brentwood Farmers Market?” the vendors of Simoni & Massoni Brentwood Sweet Corn answered, “Because we live here, our community is people that we would like to familiarize them with our corn. And it’s been a pleasure for us being here.”
Another vendor from My Love Succulents answered that same question with, “Engaging in the community of the people buying my plants hearing from them how they love it.”
One more vendor mentioned that they had begun their business at the beginning of COVID-19 as an expressive outlet. Being two sisters with backgrounds in design, said, “it’s just about being in the community.” Though they were relatively new to the market, they found the experience enjoyable.
People of all walks of life come to the Farmers Market to be a part of their tangible community. Shopping locally is one of the many ways to improve your own personal connection to Brentwood.
Being able to belong to a larger purpose and community feels terrific, and one way to achieve this is to start shopping locally.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.