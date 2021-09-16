As summer has reached its end and the fall season has begun, East Contra Costa County residents can look forward to upcoming festivals. One specific event is the Heart of Oakley Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Civic Center Plaza where one can see vendors, watch performers and enjoy food and drink with family and friends.
“The name ‘the Heart of Oakley’ came about in the planning stages of the event back in 2013,” said Lindsey Bruno, recreation manager for the city of Oakley. “(The name came about) as organizers planned on highlighting local vendors, cultural performers and the vineyards that are all part of what makes Oakley unique and makes Oakley a place for families in the heart of the Delta.”
The festival, which goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., showcases the talent and culture of Oakley, inviting those who live in and out of the city to participate.
While it’s just a one-day event, it took months to plan for the festival.
“We typically begin preparing for this event several months in advance,” said Bruno. “This year was a shorter time frame as we had to wait until the middle of June to see what state and county regulations would allow.”
Monitoring state COVID-19 guidelines, the city was able to make things work to get the festival up and running.
The festival is outdoors, so masks will not be required.
“At this time, there is not a mask requirement for outdoor events of this size and nature,” Bruno said. “However, we will have masks and sanitizer available throughout the festival for guests.”
Despite masks not being required, Bruno said the standard could change.
