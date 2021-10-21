Hometown Halloween returns­—in person

The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to bring back its annual Hometown Halloween Trick-or-Treating event in-person and on foot.
After transitioning last year’s event to a drive-through – complete with candy chutes handing out contactless treats – the chamber is thrilled to welcome East County back to the traditional event.
Hometown Halloween is free and open to the public. Trick-or-treating will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 in downtown Brentwood. Oak Street will be shut down from the Brentwood Library to First Street, and First Street will be closed from Oak Street to Chestnut Street. The movie in the park will start at City Park at 8 p.m. with the feature film “Hocus Pocus.” For more information, call 925-634-3344 or visit https://www.brentwoodchamber.com/. There are still food sponsorships and booths available. Signups are available online.
“I am super excited for this event to come back to the way it’s always been all these years, and I look forward to seeing all the families out there, celebrating, having fun, getting candy, and watching a movie afterward in the park,” said Brentwood Chamber of Commerce board member Adam Martinez. “It’s going to be an amazing event.”
Martinez, who owns Handy Dads Construction, said he and his fellow event organizers were relieved not to have the restrictions in place that hampered their planning last Halloween. This year, the streets in downtown Brentwood will be closed and attendees will be welcome to walk up to booths decorated and sponsored by local businesses for free trick-or-treating.
Yolanda Gonzalez co-owns Digger’s Diner in Brentwood. Her booth won first place at last year’s event for best decor and she said she is bringing her A-game again this year. She said she participates as a way to thank the community for supporting her the last three years since she and her sister took over the diner.
“We are involved because we get so much love and support from the community,” Gonzalez said. “Now that we are in a position to give back, we want to do that to say ‘thank you’ for all the love and support through the years. This event is good, quality family fun in downtown Brentwood and we love it and can’t wait to see everyone there.”
Families looking for a special Hometown Halloween meal can check the Chamber website for restaurants all over town featuring specials before and after the event. Martinez said the Chamber is encouraging eateries outside of downtown to participate, since the area will be crowded for trick-or-treating and the movie in the park.
“Some downtown spots, like Sip ‘n Scoop will be offering specials, as are others, and those restaurants are all featured on our website,” Martinez said. “We are expecting people from all over East County, so they can stop wherever they want, get a bite to eat and then head downtown.”
