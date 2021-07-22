Covid

Contra Costa Heath Services mobile COVID-19 vaccination van will be in Oakley from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Oakley Plaza, 3100 Main Street, behind the Grocery Outlet supermarket.

More information about Coronavirus and vaccines are available at cchealth.org/coronavirus.

