Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: July 22, 2021 @ 4:38 pm
Contra Costa Heath Services mobile COVID-19 vaccination van will be in Oakley from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Oakley Plaza, 3100 Main Street, behind the Grocery Outlet supermarket.
More information about Coronavirus and vaccines are available at cchealth.org/coronavirus.
