Real estate trends are unprecedented compared to past years in East County

Unprecedented times have led to unprecedented trends in this year’s housing market. While these high prices and demands are great for sellers, potential buyers are faced with competitive prices and few options.
Alongside these higher prices, real estate agents are reporting that they are receiving fewer offers for these houses but that the offers are usually much higher than the actual asking price.
“We’ve never seen houses go to such a rapid rate of price, you know, I mean, we’re selling $100,000-200,000 over asking, I’ve never seen that out of all the years that I’ve been doing business here for buyers. You know, that’s tough,” Heidi Hurst, a Bay Area Realtor and winner of “Best Realtor” in Brentwood in 2005, stated.
Hurst also explained that much of the housing market, even at entry levels, is very competitive. “If you’re a first time buyer, I would advise that if you don’t have a lot of money to put down, I would probably say to wait until you can save up enough money to be able to compete with other buyers that are out there. Because these other borrowers that are coming in, they’re coming in with a lot of cash- 50% down almost all cash and it’s very hard to compete with,”Hurst continued.
Tracy Nelson, another Brentwood real estate agent, confirmed much of what Hurst has seen in this market.
“Pretty much across the nation, and mostly in California, but in Contra Costa, Alameda County and the whole area, the market is continuing, extremely strong,” Nelson said.
Buyer fatigue is a consequence that Nelson has witnessed due to some of the higher price ranges and competitive offers in Contra Costa. Buyers coming from the South Bay and San Francisco is making up an influx of many of these buyers as well.
“[It’s unprecedented] for sure. And it’s something we’ve never ever seen before ever, including, 2000 to 2003-2004 days before the market crashed all that this is a whole different ball game,” Nelson further stated, “But it’s definitely going to continue this trajectory for a little while, then start to taper off some and stabilize. You know, you’re not gonna see a huge crash, these people are well approved and have the financing and funds to prove that they can more than afford these homes, it’s not easy to get a pre approval these days.”
