Seniors need to learn about Medicare

One of the most confusing aspects of growing older is navigating the maze that is Medicare enrollment and coverage. But that does not need to be the case.
Medicare is a health insurance program provided by the federal government. It is primarily geared toward individuals 65 and older, but younger people may qualify for Medicare due to disability.
Beneficiaries of Medicare have the choice to receive their medical coverage one of two ways. The first option is through a private health plan, which is sometimes referred to as the Medicare Advantage or Medicare Part C. The second option is to receive coverage directly from the federal government, which covers 80% of hospital inpatient (Part A) and outpatient (Part B) services on a fee-for-services reimbursement basis. The combination of Part A and B is also known as Original Medicare.
Original Medicare may also be combined with a Medicare Supplement (also known as a Medigap plan) to help pay for costs that Part A and B do not cover, such as deductibles, copayments and coinsurance. A Medigap plan also provides limits on out-of-pocket expenses. Even with a supplemental plan, Original Medicare does not offer coverage for prescription drugs, also known as Medicare Part D, so a drug plan must be purchased separately through a private health insurance company.
Medicare Part C, the option offering medical coverage through a private health plan, is an all-in-one plan that combines Parts A, B and D while also limiting out-of-pocket expenses. These plans often offer zero or lower monthly premiums than Medigap plans and boast extra benefits that Medicare does not cover such as dental, hearing, vision, gym memberships and more with no additional premium. To be eligible to enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan, individuals must be entitled to Part A, enrolled in Part B and reside in the health plan’s service area.
What changes have been made to Medicare this year, and what changes are on the horizon?
Medicare premiums and cost sharing change annually. The Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) is sent to members by their health plans in September. Each year from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, Medicare beneficiaries can enroll, switch plans or renew existing plans for the coming year. Additionally, Medicare beneficiaries can expect more patient care modalities to offer telemedicine options — long-distance, virtual ways of carrying out certain functions such as patient care and monitoring.
If you are aging into Medicare, what should you do to prepare?
Individuals aging into Medicare have a seven-month initial election period that begins three months prior to their 65th birthday, includes their birth month and concludes three months after their birthday to join a Medicare Advantage plan or enroll in a Medigap plan and choose a prescription drug plan. Each person’s circumstances are unique, so this period is the best time to connect with a licensed insurance agent for a personal consultation.
Cathy Little is the founder of Essential Exchange Insurance Services, which helps clients understand the nuances of insurance services, including Medicare. She has more than 15 years of experience of helping clients.
“I spend about 80 hours each year certifying and training on all the health plans to make sure I have the product knowledge to help guide seniors through the maze of Medicare options and annual changes,” said Little. “I’m compensated by the health plan when I help a senior enroll, but my consultations and expertise are provided at no cost to the member.”
Since she does not work for a particular health plan and is instead compensated by whichever one clients choose, Little is able to provide unbiased recommendations and speak about Medicare in an informed and objective way.
For more information regarding Medicare, visit www.medicare.gov or call 1-800-Medicare.
