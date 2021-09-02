Silver Castle Care specializes in home safety

‘There’s no place like home’ is the mantra Dorothy uses to return to her cozy Kansas farmhouse in “The Wizard of Oz,” but local seniors can stay comfortably at home without needing a pair of ruby slippers thanks to Silver Castle Care.
Silver Castle Care is a new service that is geared toward helping seniors remain in their own homes as long as possible without compromising safety. The company was founded in January in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges associated with it.
“During the pandemic, many adult children were not able to visit their parents and many seniors were not able to get to the grocery store themselves,” explained founder Erin Lamb. “We have been an extra point of consistent contact during this time...There are so many seniors out there that live alone with no children nearby that we become like an extended family for them. It is our joy and pleasure to become part of their lives in addition to the peace of mind that we give to their family members.”
The company specializes in safety and security for its clients, starting with a one-time assessment of their entire home to determine fire and safety hazards and monthly follow ups of that assessment to be sure no new hazards have sprung up. In addition to these safety checks, Silver Castle Care also schedules phone calls at regular intervals to address client concerns and to be sure they are able to reach and answer the telephone.
“We love filling in the gaps that are needed to keep seniors safe in their homes,” Lamb said. “I was fortunate to be able and available to help my parents during this trying time. Our mission is to keep them safe, secure and connected, including dealing with loneliness and isolation in our senior community."
Services also include education about the latest scams and recommendations for reputable vendors for home maintenance as well as preparing lists of emergency contacts, medications, medical conditions and other documents to give paramedics should they need to be called for any reason. Should the time come that clients choose to no longer remain in their homes, the company also provides transitional and real estate assistance.
Lamb expects to see an increase in the number of seniors in need of some sort of service like Silver Castle Care in the near future.
“With the large number of baby boomers retiring and staying at home, we feel that this is an essential service to keep people in their homes longer, while feeling connected and supported,” said Lamb. “We look forward to protecting as many seniors as we can.”
For more information regarding Silver Castle Care or to schedule a free home safety evaluation, call 510-304-7961
