In a photo there are a thousand words, and that’s especially true for Slayroom Studio.
In January 2021, entrepreneur April Inphouva began building her custom photography studio that stepped away from high-end photo studio norms. The idea was that young individuals and up-and-coming businesses alike could utilize the space that Inphouva had created to explore both their creativity and their confidence.
“If you look at how this generation is behaving, everyone is an entrepreneur,” said Inphouva in an interview conducted at Slayroom. “Everyone is trying to do something for themselves, so there is a need.”
She emphasized the importance of creativity and freedom of expression, articulating how Slayroom provided the unique opportunity for a person to take high-quality photos in a high-quality studio for an affordable rate. As Inphouva stated, “Photo studios exist, but they are not made for fashion photography, influencer photography, or creative photography. They are more clean-cut and high-end and very expensive.”
It was this idea of affordability paired with high studio quality that was one of the many appealing qualities of Slayroom. The studio would provide the backdrop options that followed social media trends as well as a variety of high-fashion clothing samples from which clients could choose from to create their own unique look. Through these characteristics, Slayroom could deliver the quality product that people or businesses needed at an affordable price.
When I opened this studio, people didn’t understand what I was doing. It was really hard to explain my vision,” said Inpouvha.
The photography studio, which had multiple scenes, colors, and backgrounds that can be used by clients, promised an experience of creative freedom in how it is set up and managed. The arrangement was not easy, however, as the entrepreneur mentioned, “When I started Slayroom, I was working a full-time job and I was also working my online store, so I didn’t have a lot of time.”
It would take hard work and dedication on the part of Inphouva to get the studio established and in working order. Despite having to balance both a full-time job, a personally run clothing business, and developing Slayroom during limited spare time, the studio has become a trendy and fresh-looking place where individuals can explore their creativity and express themselves how they see fit.
The nature of Slayroom is unique and personal, and it allows people the chance to dive into their creativity and explore the world of photography, fashion, and individuality. Slayroom Studio is located at 2155 Elkins Way. Contact the Slayroom for more information about the studio and the services it offers at 925-290-7283 or check them out on instagram at @slayroom.studio for more information.
