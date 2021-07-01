The Makers Boulevard drives creativity to Downtown Brentwood

The Makers Boulevard began with a vision -- A vision to unite the community with local small businesses and the talented creators of handmade, artisan goods. The Makers Boulevard is an open-air makers market which will be held in downtown Brentwood on the third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon.
The market, which is located adjacent to the Brentwood Farmers’ Market, will feature 40+ artisan vendors and small businesses, live entertainment, a kid’s activity, and plenty of opportunities for a photo opportunity.
Brentwood resident, Katie Rogina, launched The Makers Boulevard in May 2021. The event was established to serve as a space where artisans could come together and share their one-of-a-kind creations with the community, while also providing a safe place for families and friends to gather, make memories and experience localism at its best.
“I am proud to provide Brentwood and our surrounding cities with an event that showcases the incredible talents of our local creative community,” said Katie Rogina, founder of The Makers Boulevard. “It brings me great joy to witness so many families and groups of friends out and about supporting our great makers and the wonderful businesses that occupy downtown Brentwood.”
At the monthly market, guests will be able to shop a variety of creations that include home decor goods, art, jewelry, apparel, health and wellness, apothecary, accessories, pet products, and more. Local musicians, artists, and community groups will also be present.
“The Makers Boulevard is an impactful and uplifting event that serves as a rejuvenating outing for everyone involved,” said Jaymie Arnold, owner and creative designer at Barn N’ Boards. “As a small business owner, The Makers Boulevard has connected me more with the community and allows me to showcase my passions right in the heart of my hometown -- it is clear that the event is put on to bring people together, while shining a light on the small businesses in our area.”
The Makers Boulevard’s next event is scheduled for Saturday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to noon The event will be located in downtown Brentwood on Oak Street (between 2nd and 4th street). At the market visitors will experience 40-plus vendors and live music by Margaret Niles. Elsa, from the movie Frozen, will make a special guest appearance from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. -- little ones will have the opportunity to meet and greet the Ice Queen, enjoy a complimentary storytime, and sing-along. Entry to the event is free. More information can be found about The Makers Boulevard at www.themakersboulevard.com.
– Courtesy of The Makers Boulevard
