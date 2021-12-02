Three times the charm — Discovery Bay on parade

Discovery Bay is home to three parades to ring in the holiday spirit every December. Each parade has its own special traditions.
Parade of Lights – Dec. 4
First up is the 19th annual Parade of Lights and tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 4. This year’s theme is “Back to the Future,” reminding those in the crowd to look ahead to the promise of the future.
Co-sponsored by the Delta Sun Times and the Discovery Bay Lions Club, the Parade of Lights will wind its way from the Discovery Bay Marina to the Discovery Bay Shopping Center at the corner of Riverlake Road and Discovery Bay Boulevard. There, the festivities continue with treats passed out by local businesses and a tree-lighting ceremony. This year, parade-goers will have a treat waiting for them at the end of the route: a new tree purchased by funds raised through local sponsorships and ornament sales.
“We raised $20,000 to purchase a new tree,” said Lisa Combs, owner of Uptown Trends in Discovery Bay. “There were a lot of great donations and sponsorships, so that’s been really nice. Some businesses and people have donated thousands each. It’s really been great.”
Combs also sold ornaments through her shop to help raise funds for the tree, which will stand 23 feet tall with its lit star. The goal is to grow the tree each year by continuing to raise money and purchase more layers for the tree.
When the tree-lighting ceremony began, it was conducted on a real tree. After the tree was cut down, the Lions Club made do with Christmas lights and a flagpole. Now the town will have a tree to gather round once more.
“I am excited to see the town come together to celebrate the holidays,” said Parade captain Rick Pierce. “Each year, this event seems to bring out the spirit in everyone and kickstart the holiday season.”
The Parade of Lights will begin at the Discovery Bay Marina, 5901 Marina Road in Discovery Bay. It will roll down Marina Road to Willow Lake Road, then onto Riverlake and Sand Point roads, ending at the Discovery Bay Shopping Center. The parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and the tree lighting will commence at 7:45 p.m. For more information, visit www.tinyurl.com/dbparade.
Lighted Boat Parade – Dec. 11
The week following the Parade of Lights, the Discovery Bay Yacht Club’s Lighted Boat Parade will cruise through the town’s bays on Saturday, Dec. 11. Roger Boaz is heading up the boat parade organization and said he already has 21 registrations.
“I feel great about this year, it should be a good time,” Boaz said. “I think everyone is excited to get out and be back to normal. We have been restricted for a long time, but this is going to be great. The Yacht club will be following all (COVID-19) guidelines but it’s time to get back to the activities we missed out on.”
The Lighted Boat Parade is hosted by the yacht club, but is open to the public. This year’s theme is “Christmas in Paradise,” and Boaz said he hopes to see many different interpretations of the theme. As they do each year, the yacht club will award first-, second- and third-place recognition to the top three boats in each of the three size categories – 25 feet and less, 26 to 39 feet, and 40 feet and up. The parade will be followed by a party at the yacht club, which is open to all participants.
Participating boats will stage in Kellogg Creek, then begin cruising at 5 p.m. The parade is scheduled to end at about 7 p.m. For more information, or to register, visit www.dbyc.com, call 925-413-3646 or email roger@deltaautorepairs.com.
Willow Lake Lighted Boat Parade – Dec. 18
Last, the Willow Lake Lighted Boat Parade will light up the night on Saturday, Dec. 18. This parade is open only to the residents of Willow Lake and includes a parade of pontoon boats decorated to cheer.
