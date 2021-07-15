In a recent email and Nextdoor post, Shadow Lakes resident Peter Ashcroft brought attention to some of the construction happening around the golf course.
“Shadow Lakes are starting to dig up some golf cart paths. It in itself is not a problem, however, rather than taking away the rubble, they are dumping it around the edges of the lake which is both dangerous and unsightly,” Ashcroft stated in an email.
The photo Ashcroft provided does appear to show golf cart path debris around the lake and other commenters on his Nextdoor post appeared to debate what exactly the purpose of this was. Ashcroft himself was more worried about the children that play in and around the area getting hurt.
Vice President of golf operations at JC Resorts, John McNair, disputed the claim and simply stated that JC Resorts is working hard to revitalize the lake and golf course.
JC Resorts is the new management company of Shadow Lakes and was announced to be taking over course operations earlier this year. They are to begin seeding the surrounding area this upcoming week and the company is excited to see the golf course begin to take shape.
Ashcroft ended his post with a call to remove the rubble and debris for safety reasons.
JC Resorts can be contacted at jcgolf@jcresorts.com. More information can be found on their website at https://www.jcgolf.com/.
