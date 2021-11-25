Tri Delta Transit’s CEO, Jeanne Krieg, recently won the California Transit Association’s Small Operators Committee Transit Professional of the Year 2021 award.
The California Transit Association’s (CTA) gives this award to an individual who has provided strong leadership and vision to a California Transit Association Small Operator agency or made a notable contribution that benefits public transit in general.
Krieg has done both of those, according to the organization. She has served as CEO of the agency for 26 of its 44-year history and has met every challenge the agency has faced, while continuing to grow the organization through innovation that focuses on meeting the transportation needs of eastern Contra Costa County, according to a news release.
Under her leadership, Tri Delta Transit is often first adaptors for programs such as “green business” certifications, real-time route applications, mobile ticketing apps, free Wi-Fi, electric buses, and soon hydrogen fueling stations and buses.
“What makes our CEO such a strong leader is not only her passion for the industry and vision for innovation, but also her focus on providing ultimate customer service for our riders,” says Board of Directors Chair Ken Grey. “In addition, she takes as much care of the staff as she does the riders, with an open-door policy, benefits and morale programs, as well as providing training support and personal touches that result in very low turnover.”
Krieg encourages sharing of resources and information, which she does herself by serving on the CTA Executive Committee, the American Public Transportation Association executive committee and the Transit Cooperative Research Program Oversight and Project Selection Committee, plus part of sub-committees, according to the release. Her many contributions to the transit industry over her 30-year career have benefitted many other agencies and the industry as a whole, according to the news release.
Tri Delta Transit provides over 2.5 million trips each year to a population of more than 315,000 residents in the 225 square miles of eastern Contra Costa County. They currently operate 15 local bus routes Monday – Friday, four local bus routes on weekends, on-demand ride share service Tri MyRide, and door-to-door bus service for senior citizens and people with disabilities.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.