Brentwood Police are seeking the possible victims of sex crimes allegedly committed by an Angels Camp man suspected in the sexual assault of both male and female minors several years ago, when the suspect was a Brentwood resident.
Police arrested Cory Baugh, 38, on May 10 for multiple felony sex crimes and he is currently lodged at the Martinez Detention Facility. Based on information revealed during the investigation, police think that there may be more victims.
The Brentwood Police is requesting anyone with information or potential victims to contact Det. Ruth Talley at 925-809-7793.
