The Oakley Police Department is hosting a free summer bike rodeo for kids aged 13 and up on Saturday, July, 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oakley Recreation Center, 1250 O’Hara Ave.
Attendees are invited to enjoy a pro BMX demo, participate in a ride-though bike agility course and check out the police department’s own motorcycle demonstrations.
Bicycle safety tips will be available and free helmets will be given out as supplies last.
A similar event is slated for Aug. 14.
For more information, call 925-625-8060.
