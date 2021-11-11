Currently, treasury duties lie with the county, but pending the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors approval, the town will be handling those transactions.
Dina Breitstein, the town’s general manager, noted the move gives the town better control over funds and streamlines payment processes. Currently, invoices must be submitted to the county for approval prior to payment. But once Breitstein is treasurer, that will not be necessary. The treasurer responsibilities are attached to the office of general manager, and not Breitstein specifically.
“This resolution appoints the general manager as the town treasurer and authorizes the transfer of the town monies from the county to the town bank accounts,” Discovery Bay’s finance manager Julie Carter said during the meeting. “The approved resolution will be remitted to the county board of supervisors for approval. Once approved, the county treasurer functions will cease, and we will bring those here locally.”
Breitstein said this move brings the town in line with other special districts in the area.
“This is typical of other districts,” Breitstein said. “Most of the CSDs around us have control of their funds. We were one of the last ones.”
Breitstein began her tenure as general manager on Oct. 3 and held her first open house last week. She hopes to host such events every quarter for residents to meet with her and her staff. For more information, call 925-634-1131, visit www.todb.com or follow the town’s Instagram account @Todb94505.
