City leaders and business officials agree that Brentwood’s downtown is a jewel of East County.
Now they’re hoping a recent decision will help it sparkle even more.
The nonprofit Downtown Brentwood Coalition (DBC), an all-volunteer group of downtown property and business owners who strive to improve downtown’s economic conditions, plan to hire a full-time director as part of a larger effort to become an accredited member of a nationally renowned, preservation-based, economic development organization.
“We want to make downtown stronger and more unified, but it (being an accredited member of the Main Street America program) is also very attractive to businesses coming in because Main Street America is obviously a national (organization),” said Becky Bloomfield, vice president of the DBC.
Becoming a Main Street America-accredited agency will open doors to a host of resources, including state and federal grants and guidance from the national organization and its members.
The Main Street America organization, made up of national small towns, mid-sized communities and urban commercial districts, is billed as the leading voice for preservation-based economic development and community revitalization across the country.
Other accredited Northern California agencies exist in Livermore, Pleasanton, Martinez, Benicia and Hollister.
“We get some of the best examples of these communities that the DBC can look to, whether it’s Livermore, Pleasanton, Martinez — those that have really good revitalization programs — the DBC becomes a member and has them as a resource in their toolkit to understand what other members are doing to support small business, revitalize the downtown,” said Joshua Ewen, a city of Brentwood senior analyst.
One of the key requirements of accreditation is hiring a full-time director for the organization, which the DBC has already launched.
The city of Brentwood has agreed to contribute up to $190,000 total over the next three fiscal years to fund the position, in the belief it will become a self-sustaining position.
“From the city’s perspective, we see the investment in the director as someone who is advocating for businesses and really pushing the program forward,” Ewen said. “When I say ‘pushing the program forward,’ I mean they will take social media to the next step. They will talk about how you entice people into the downtown every weekend at events, and bring the businesses along so they can have a say in that process.”
DBC leaders, who now must juggle their own businesses while running the organization and the various community events it puts on every year, have high hopes for the future full-time director.
Some of the director’s expected duties include supporting the organization’s current member businesses; serving as a liaison between current and future downtown businesses and the city; coordinating the organization’s various yearly community events; expanding the organization’s boundaries; increasing its membership base; and creating synergy between the downtown businesses, the city and the DBC.
“This is our opportunity to bring our best going forward,” said DBC President Pete Jacoway.
Bloomfield, the organization’s vice president, agrees.
The DBC launched amid the 2008 recession, when the area’s occupancy rate was around 50%. At that time, the organization’s Oktoberfest celebration consisted of two kegs of beer, Bloomfield remembered.
Today, the downtown area’s building occupancy rate is generally above 90%; area sidewalks are routinely bustling, especially in the evenings; and in 2019 the Oktoberfest celebration sold 72 kegs of beer. The organization also now holds at least six other yearly events, including Brides Day Out, a pub crawl, a craft beer fest, a winter wine stroll and Shop Small Saturday, an annual nationwide event held the Saturday after Thanksgiving as a small-business equivalent of Black Friday.
The downtown sales tax generated in 2019 was the highest ever, rising 230% since the organization’s launch in 2008, Ewen added.
But city and downtown business leaders agree that the best could be yet to come.
“We are setting the bar,” Ewen said. “With the executive director, we want to take it to the next level.”
For more information, visit https://www.brentwooddowntown.com/ or email DBCbrentwood@gmail.com.
