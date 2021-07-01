The governing boards of the East Contra Costa (ECCFPD) and Contra Costa County (ConFire) fire protection districts will decide in two weeks if the neighboring districts should consolidate operations.
In preparation for that decision, the ECCFPD Finance Committee – consisting of directors Joe Young and Stephen Smith – got its first look at the preliminary findings of the annexation study during a June 21 committee meeting. While the preliminary findings were summarized in a concise 13-page report, the full phase two study planned for release in mid-July is expected to run several hundred pages, leading both Smith and Young to comment that the summary report contained less detail than was expected.
“This is intended to really prime the pump in some degree, to be able to help the board get prepared for the conversations that will be happening in July,” said ECCFPD Fire Chief Brian Helmick at the start of the committee meeting. “These conversations are not new. These are continuous conversations we’ve had starting back in August of last year where it brought us to the point where we had a phase one study. Now we’re starting to introduce the findings of the phase two feasibility study.”
Despite the report’s brevity, it is evident that no impediments to consolidation have been identified.
The summary concluded, “As stated at the April 2021 update, and as of this presentation, there are still no indications that there are any financial or organizational findings that would prevent the recommendation in July, to continue to move forward with the annexation process.”
Other findings in the report pertaining to the ECCFPD include: an assertion that all personnel will be absorbed into ConFire and no personnel will be laid off; Station 55 in Oakley will be manned and made operational; a new ladder company will go into service; and paramedics will be added to each apparatus.
“When we did our budget for this year, the growth in the extra tax revenues are allowing us to plan to open a fourth station, regardless of whether consolidation happens or not,” Young said. “I think that’s been overlooked because of the consolidation discussion.”
AP Triton Consulting, LLC, a Sacramento-based consulting firm specializing in the study of fire and emergency services, was engaged to complete study of the feasibility of consolidating ConFire and the ECCFPD in Sept. 2020. The phase one study was delivered to the boards of both agencies the following December. That initial report concluded there was sufficient evidence to warrant a more exhaustive phase two study, and the ECCFPD board approved the expenditure of up to $30,000 for the effort.
The phase one study only contemplated ECCFPD and ConFire, but phase two added the Rodeo-Hercules Fire District (RHFD) to the mix. Like ECCFPD, the Rodeo-Hercules district is also examining consolidation with ConFire.
“It is important to note, however, that as we proceed, Contra Costa (County) Fire Protection District can move forward with East Contra Costa and/or Rodeo Hercules Fire District,” Helmick said. “It’s not all or none. It is individually what the boards respectfully decide and what authority is given to move forward with the LAFCO process,”
The phase two study projected a five-year forecast of financial and operational impacts of the potential consolidation of the three districts. Cash flow analysis completed in the phase one study determined that the cash flow is negative five years after consolidation.
“Why (the study) is five years, I’m not sure,” Young said. “I’m not sure what the county’s planning horizon is, how far they look ahead. The fact that the deficits begin to show up in the fourth and fifth year is important. The county is buying into accepting the responsibility.”
The cash flow analysis did not include any accommodation for Measure X revenue. Last month Contra Costa County fire chiefs requested an annual allocation of $28.5 million from the $90 million the measure is expected to deliver to the county annually for the next 20 years. A community advisory board will make a revenue allocation recommendation to the county’s board of supervisors later this summer.
However, Discovery Bay resident Bob Mankin, speaking during the public comment portion of the committee meeting, warned that Measure X revenue is an imperfect funding solution.
“There’s an expectation that if consolidation goes through, all of our troubles go away in perpetuity,” Mankin said. “I think Joe (Young), you would know better than anybody that that’s not likely. The numbers don’t work that way. Measure X is not a forever passage. That sunsets at some point. If that becomes a super critical source of revenue within the funding equation that ultimately comes out of this, and it goes away in 20 years, then it breaks the solution.”
If the ConFire and ECCFPD boards approve consolidating the two agencies next month, ConFire will submit a request to the Contra Costa County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO). LAFCO is expected to require approximately six months to approve the request. Consolidation would then be expected to occur sometime between March and July 2022.
“I feel we are doing the kind of due diligence that was not done in 2002 when the district was formed,” said Smith. “The problems were there to be seen. The 2006 Gateway study made them obvious. The fire board was getting things accomplished now, that if had been done then, would have resulted in a viable district.”
