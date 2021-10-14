Get a peek at local Native American history

The John Marsh Historic Trust is preparing to hold its annual Stone House Heritage Day, offering the public a rare, up-close look at John Marsh’s house.
The stone house, built in 1856, is the centerpiece of Marsh Creek State Historic Park, an undeveloped 3,800-acre park in Brentwood. The Trust is dedicated to preserving the house and raising funds for the park, in hopes of eventually opening it to the public. A state budget allotment of $1.4 million for the park also will help to stabilize and restore Marsh’s house.
This year’s Heritage Day on Oct. 23 will give attendees the chance to enter the park – which is normally closed – and view the house, grounds and archaeological dig site nearby.
“This will be a wonderful opportunity for East County residents to see the house and grounds,” said Barry Margesson, president of the Trust. “There will be two different hikes that will offer visitors an idea of what the land looked like and how it functioned in the 1800s, covering the geologic and Native American history, as well as how John Marsh fit into that.”
Stone House Heritage Day is a family friendly affair complete with children’s activities. This year’s event will feature the early American music and dancing of Los Arribenos of San Francisco.
Marsh’s house is still not stable enough to allow visitors inside, but the doors and windows will be opened to allow for viewing, he said. The nearby archaeological site carved out by Marsh Creek contains artifacts 7,000 years old, and visitors will be able to see some of the objects that have been dug up.
“We are trying to work on the theme of what makes this place special,” Margesson said. “We talk about why the Native Americans were there 7,000 years ago, why Marsh came out here, why people are still bringing their families out here, and this is the ideal place to sit and tell that story.”
Another reason to celebrate this year is the state budget allocation for the house.
“This is thanks to Senator Glazer and County Supervisor Diane Burgis,” said Margesson. “Senator Glazer was able to put the $1.4 million in the state budget for the restoration of the house. It won’t be enough to finish it, but it should be enough to stabilize it. Once that’s done, we can start getting more into the interior.”
The trust hopes to eventually complete restoration of the house and open it as a museum.
John Marsh has a speckled past in Contra Costa County – he was the first Harvard graduate and doctor in Alta California at the time, and though he made friends with the nearby Native Americans, he alienated the first group of settlers he brought west, the Bidwell-Bartleson party. His original 50,000-acre ranch included parts of Antioch and all of Brentwood, Oakley, Discovery Bay and Byron.
“It’s fascinating history,” said Rick Lemyre, a Trust board member. “When he got here, he employed vaqueros to work with the cattle, and he employed the natives. He got a bad name because of the things he wrote, but it was the way society was at the time. He actually got along fine with the Native Americans, but he didn’t get along with his vaqueros . . . eventually a price was put on Marsh’s head and he was murdered before he had a chance to tell his story.”
“It’s important to honor and preserve the whole story of the land,” said Lemyre. “Not just Marsh, but the Native Americans and the Mexican Americans, and also the fauna -- there are a number of endangered plant species out there, so it will all be preserved. Marsh is the reason we are having the Heritage Day, but it’s the whole story out there that matters.”
Stone House Heritage Day will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 21789 Marsh Creek Road in Brentwood. The event is free, except for the two docent-led hikes. To purchase tickets for the hikes, visit https://bit.ly/3oVMsIS. For more information, call 925-286-4591 or visit the John Marsh Historic Trust Facebook page at www.facebook.com/johnmarshhistorictrust.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.