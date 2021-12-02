Local food banks are working to meet every need they can this month, from special holiday dinners to gifts for their clients.
The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano is one of the area’s larger operations, serving approximately 250,000 people each month through direct donations and agency partners. Spokesperson Cassidie Bates said that number is 40% higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s just our new baseline,” Bates said. “Some months has been as high as 270,000 or 300,000. Throughout the pandemic, it’s just been so high.”
Bates said the food bank collects 50% percent of its operating budget for the year during the months of October, November and December, as many people open their hearts and wallets to give during the holidays. While she noted all donations are gratefully accepted, monetary donations are especially appreciated.
“Monetary donations are the most effective because we are able to provide two meals for every $1 donated,” said Bates. “With the purchasing power of the food bank, we can purchase in bulk and really make those dollars stretch, so a monetary donation is really the best way to help.”
The food bank gives food out directly to clients and works with over 250 agency partners to get food to those who need it. Many of the changes implemented at the beginning of the pandemic – such as drive-through distribution and increased sanitation efforts – are still in place. For families receiving food, no income or resident verification is needed.
The Delta Christian Food Pantry (DCFP) operates right here in East County, serving residents in need from Byron to Bethel Island. Founded by Karen Randle 12 years ago, the pantry has grown its operations to meet the growing needs of the area. Randle said she is grateful for all donations, but like the food bank, can stretch a dollar further with her resources than the average person.
“We have found we can take a dollar further, but we are always very appreciative of anything we can get,” Randle said. “We appreciate money because we can target that.”
In addition to the pantry’s normal food distribution, Randle is gathering donations of small gifts for children up to 18, candy and items for her adult clients, like socks, hats and gloves.
The pantry is also in need of a new refrigerator.
“One of our goals for next year is to get a double- door commercial refrigerator,” Randle said. “The one we have now is dying out.”
DCFP distributes food on Tuesdays from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Byron United Methodist Church, 14671 Byron Highway in Byron; from 10 to 11 a.m. in the vacant lot on Second Street in Knightsen; and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at New Covenant Church, 6080 Bethel Island Road in Bethel Island.
“We are very grateful to be here, and very grateful to the community for supporting us,” said Randle. “This is joyous group of volunteers.”
The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano operates year-round. For more information, volunteer opportunities or to donate, call 925-676-7543 or visit www.foodbankccs.org.
For more information on the Delta Christian Community Food Pantry, or to donate time or money, call 925-642-1527 or visit www.deltafoodpantry.com. St. Anne’s church office, located at 2800 Camino Diablo in Byron, will accept donations of food and other items. For hours, call 925-634-6625.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.