Investment and financial responsibility are lessons many administrators emphasize be taught in classes to ensure security for students in the future. While investing in the stock market is mostly confined to the classroom for many students, some take it one step further by trading stocks as teenagers.
Rising high school senior Aaron Wong began trading stocks about four years ago after learning from his parents how to invest money. Using a stock simulator, Wong practiced trading before diving into the market with real ammo.
Wanting to share his financial literacy skills with his peers, Wong translated his interest in trading stocks into a club. Serving as vice-president for the Heritage High School Stock Club, Wong and fellow officers used their experience in the stock market to educate high schoolers.
“[The club] set up a stock market game for students to play with virtual money,” Wong said. … The other thing we did was educate people. We educated, not only on how to do it, but also the math behind it and the risks associated with the stock market because, as with anything else in real life, it could be very dangerous if you’re not careful.”
Wong urges teenagers to learn about the stock market because it lends itself to investing safely and practically. A growing need for financial experience has increased the need for skills such as trading stocks and handling money responsibly.
“I think that young people should be getting into it,” Wong said. “As we can see, Social Security is getting older and older … so investment is one of the only safe places for people to put their money. And as companies start booming, it’s also a really good way to possibly get very rich.”
Rafeal Leria is another teen who has involved himself in the stock market and finance. At only 10 years old, Leria started reading books on the stock market’s benefits. Since then, he has been studying stocks in his free time and even founded the stock market club at Heritage, serving as the president.
While Leria has never invested money in stocks, his knowledge of finance has sparked a deep interest in trading stocks and investing. The benefits he gains from simulating stock trading go far beyond monetary advantages.
“There definitely is a sense of independence,” said Leria. “Knowing about finances helps me avoid common pitfalls associated with money in general … However, independence isn’t the only thing I focus on in finance. I prioritize helping people out with financial advice, such as my siblings, my parents, or my friends. I think being able to educate people in order to improve their lives is more important than being independent.”
Leria hopes to inspire other students his age to immerse themselves in financial knowledge and study stocks.
“Read, read, read,” Leria said. “Many books are written by investors that have years of experience in the stock market and have made great fortunes … Also, practice. Invest using fake money because experience is the best teacher.”
Leria and Wong are only two examples of what teenagers can accomplish in the stock market. Their advice and experiences paint a bright picture for students everywhere, as they prove financial responsibility can start at a young age.
