Saving money, other benefits of going solar

Solar energy is sometimes thought of as a newer energy source, but the first solar cell was created back in 1883 by New York-based inventor Charles Fritts. Fritts’ cell was too impractical to be used as a reliable energy source, but it kicked off an interest in solar energy that continues to this day.
The science and technology behind solar have advanced considerably since the 19th century, making it one of the fastest growing energy technologies. The U.S. Department of Energy predicts that 1 in 7 American homes will be outfitted with rooftop solar panels before the end of the decade.
“One of the biggest benefits of converting to solar is energy independence,” says Josh Aldrich, an industry veteran of 17 years and founder and CEO of Brentwood-based solar company Del Sol Energy. “More than anything, going solar is a chance to escape the rapidly rising costs of utilities.”
In addition to being a cost-effective option for homeowners, solar energy has the added benefit of being more environmentally conscious than traditional energy sources. A solar energy system reduces a household’s carbon footprint by offsetting usage of conventional energy used by utility companies to power homes. Only one-third of the energy generated by Pacific Gas & Electric comes from renewable resources while switching to a solar model for one’s home can potentially power that home completely on renewable energy, depending on the weather and time of day, according to PG&E.
To that point, one of the most common myths about solar energy is that it only works when the sun is shining, leaving some would-be converts skeptical of what happens on a rainy day or during the winter months.
“A home with solar is still tied to the electric grid,” Aldrich explains. “Think of solar as having a piggy bank on your roof. Your panels store energy and sell the excess to the utilities company. If you need to use their electricity because it’s rainy or nighttime, then that offsets its cost.” His company makes it a priority to look at the energy used by a home over the past 24 months in order to determine how best to outfit a home to match those energy needs.
