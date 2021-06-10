East County residents celebrated the Class of 2021 last week with graduation ceremonies held at Independence, Heritage, Liberty and Freedom High Schools. Many graduates will continue their educations at colleges and universities throughout the state and nation, while others will enter the workforce. The Press honors the accomplishments of these young men and women and wishes them continued success as they make their journey through life. Please join us in celebrating their hard work, and wish them the best that life has to offer in their future endeavors.
