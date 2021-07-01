As students prepare to re-enter the classroom this month, a select few are taking strides to ensure the classroom still serves the needs of our students. GenUP, a California based organization focused on student advocacy, recently found a home in Brentwood thanks to the chapter’s founder, Odera Nwosu.
Along with his Co-President Alana Chicaine, Nwosu has led the young chapter in drafting a Student Bill of Rights. Highlights of the bill include guaranteeing an equitable education for all students as well as emphasizing the importance of providing mental health resources in schools.
After a year of virtual instruction, a new light has been shed on mental health. Many students face anxiety at the idea of returning to a boisterous, full campus, which is why GenUP’s itinerary for the upcoming year is vital.
With hopes of their goals being more attainable due to the campuses fostering opportunities for growth, GenUP plans to turn an unlucky year into an opportunity for improvement in student-administration relationships.
When asked what changes they hope to see in the new school year, Chicaine mentioned hopes of seeing “a change in how data is collected” and specifically, “not diluting the voices of students.” She went on to discuss how much of the data received is from parents or guardians, not the actual students. Their new incentive hopes to improve upon the issue of our students’ declining mental health- a matter only the students themselves can speak on.
Furthermore, Nwosu elaborated upon their goal of passing SP14, a bill which would allow more excusable mental health days. Far too many students feel the need to stifle their emotions out of fear of their number of absences increasing. However, with this bill, students can take a day to recuperate when needed and ensure they feel their best each time they step onto campus.
Thanks to its stellar leadership, the Liberty Union High School chapter of GenUP has already advocated for local students despite how young the organization is.
Nwosu accredits much of his chapter’s success to his sophomore year English teacher, Cynthia Simpson, who “reminded him of the importance of his voice.” Nwosu took these words of encouragement and implemented them in his chapter of GenUP as he, alongside Chicaine, persistently advocate for their peers’ voices.
