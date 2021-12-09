East Contra Costa County is rich in diverse artists. But some residents may not be aware of many of them. Susan Burkhardt – artist, educator and local contributor to the Delta Art Gallery at The Streets of Brentwood – is one such artist.
Burkhardt started her journey to artistic expression on Long Island, New York. From first through sixth grade, the New York elementary schools hired art specialists who taught their skills to wide-eyed children ready to explore their capabilities. Burkhardt was thrilled to imitate her much older sister in releasing her art potential. She also appreciated having the same art instructor all six years to guide her skills at this young age, as that teacher already admired her talent and encouraged her work.
For Burkhardt, however, art was more than a class for exploration. She used her love of art to cope with her parents’ divorce when she was young, and it was also her outlet as her mother became involved in another toxic relationship. Her art nourished safety from a world of uncertainty, she said. Through this escape, she developed both her artistic and her vocal skills.
With few elective choices in junior high school, Burkhardt advanced her singing capabilities and art took a pause since it was not offered in the seventh and eighth grades. With her dad’s transfer to California, Burkhardt continued her freshman year in Moraga at Campolindo High School. Here, she expanded her talents in art and choir.
Like many teenagers, however, Burkhardt was unsure what journey to take in college or career. Diablo Valley College (DVC) offered her the opportunity to continue to develop her talents and explore her choices. At DVC, she discovered that the use of oil paints allowed her to release her pure emotions in her work. Through her exploration and travels, she realized much later that education was her calling and art, her true passion.
One day, Burkhardt showed her students the beauty of the trees around the Deer Valley High campus where she was employed teaching art. The students had not noticed. At that moment, she said she realized how much is around us that we do not appreciate. She had each student collect leaves that day and for their art project they painted the different shapes, colors, and dimensions of the leaves. “Those students never looked at a leaf the same way again,” she said.
As a retired educator who inspired hundreds of students at Deer Valley High School in Antioch and later, Heritage High School in Brentwood, Burkhardt came to realize the passions she was striving towards: to inspire students to see the world differently. As she reflects on her own artwork, she said she understands her passion for light and capturing light in her drawings. She views her art as an invitation for people to envision nature, buildings, and the power of light as inspiration. Her greatest joy is the opportunity to capture light in her artwork. Whether with students or patrons, she said she thrives on people thanking her for the opportunity to see the world differently as her paintings capture the beauty of her subjects.
What does Burkhardt want her students and patrons to take away from her paintings? “Thank you for showing me this. I want people to see art in a new way,” she said. She wants people to view art differently – perhaps explore it at a new angle or turn it to fully take away what the painting means for them.
Art lovers can visit some of Burkhardt’s work at the Delta Art Gallery in the Streets of Brentwood. You can also discover other artists who express their talents through paintings, jewelry and sculptures.
