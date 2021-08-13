Los Medanos College prepares to welcome fall students to new Brentwood location

As summer winds down and students prepare to return to school, some students will be among the first to take classes at a brand new campus, thanks to the opening of the new Los Medanos Brentwood Center.
“The college community has been working on development of the new Brentwood Center for many years, and our LMC educators are very excited that the facility is completed and ready for opening,” said Los Medanos President Bob Kratochvil.” It is an incredible addition to the city of Brentwood and for the generations of students in East Contra Costa County. I am deeply grateful to all those who helped plan this incredible educational center, I am proud of our district and taxpayers for their vision in building it and I am overjoyed for our students.”
Funding for the new college was achieved through local legislation — Measure A in 2006 and Measure E in 2011, the combined sums of which totaled roughly $65 million. After securing this funding and working through nearly a decade of planning and preparation, the opening was then further delayed by the pandemic, pushing it back from September 2020, when construction on the building ended during this year’s summer semester.
The 55,000-square-foot campus is set to serve as the new permanent home of Los Medanos’ Brentwood classes, which were previously housed in the shopping center on Sand Creek Road, nestled between restaurants and retailers.
The new facility, on a 17.5-acre parcel of land at 1351 Pioneer Square, is more than double the size of the old center, with fifteen classrooms in addition to four science labs, a bookstore, a student commons and many other amenities. More than 700 parking spaces will accommodate the large number of expected students.
Fall classes begin on Aug. 23, with a limited number of classes being held in person, in accordance with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Kratochvil estimates that roughly 33% of classes offered at both the Brentwood and Pittsburg centers will be held in person or as hybrids (a combination of online and in-person sessions).
More information about the new Brentwood center and upcoming class schedules can be found at www.losmedanos.edu.
