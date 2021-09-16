New Oakley schools superintendent discusses challenges

As Jeff Palmquist settles into his new position as Oakley Union Elementary School District Superintendent, he said his biggest challenge is keeping everyone safe while leading the district through the COVID-19 pandemic and the attendant restrictions such as staff shortages.
“The big plans and projects are surely to come soon,” he said. “Right now, the priority is to build relationships and really listen to our internal and external stakeholders.” .
The OUESD Board of Trustees unanimously appointed Palmquist as the district’s new leader on Aug. 4. Palmquist’s salary will be $195,000.
Palmquist’s first day was Aug. 22, and he said things are going well, despite COVID-19-related restrictions.
“Of course, we are working through all of the things brought on by the pandemic, but our students and staff are amazing,” said Palmquist. “We have an excellent team, a supportive board and wonderful people in our community. We have had to lean on each other, but the support is there.”
“I am excited and honored to have been chosen as the new superintendent of Oakley Union and look forward to working collaboratively with the school board, staff, students, parents and community,” Palmquist said. “Public education has certainly had its challenges over the past year and a half, but I know that Oakley will continue to come together and take care of our students.”
Palmquist succeeded Greg Hetrick, who retired this summer after serving as the district’s superintendent for five years. OUESD board President Lynell Fuller acknowledged Hetrick’s service, saying he would be missed.
“While we are very excited about our future, I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the extraordinary leadership Mr. Hetrick has provided to (the district) and our entire community over his tenure and especially during this unprecedented time,” said Fuller. “His dedication to Oakley Unified School District, the educators and the children we serve is unmatched.”
This will be Palmquist’s 25th year in education, and his titles have included teacher, principal and assistant superintendent. As assistant superintendent of secondary education at Lodi Unified School District, he helped create innovative programming for high school students and oversaw the district’s middle school, high school and alternative school programs, as well as the Child Welfare and Attendance Department. Palmquist also served as an adjunct professor at the Teachers College of San Joaquin.
Fuller said she was glad to have an excellent field of candidates during the selection process and feels Palmquist is the right fit for the district.
“Although many qualified candidates applied, the board felt that Mr. Palmquist’s experience, leadership and dedication to students and staff members would best serve Oakley Union Elementary School District students, employees and the community for years to come,” said Fuller.
Palmquist grew up in the Central Valley and lives in Lodi. He earned his Bachelor of the Arts degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, then his Master’s in Education from National University. He also holds a teaching credential from the University of the Pacific and is a Doctor of Education candidate at the University of Wyoming.
Palmquist said he enjoys working in East County. His favorite part?
“The people, the people, the people,” he said. “They love their community and support each other.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.