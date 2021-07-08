With summer beginning and students being released from school, youth across Contra Costa County search for activities to pass the time. Youth-led nonprofit The Learning Community Project, an organization dedicated to providing free tutoring services, offered an entertaining solution to this problem by hosting a free art night for students.
On June 19, the tutoring organization was able to sponsor an art lesson for students who were able to make reservations by the deadline. The Learning Community Project partnered with Starry Nite Studios, a paint studio located in the Streets of Brentwood, to give a two-hour art lesson in front of a group of students.
Starry Nite instructor Allison Jacobs led the group of students in painting Mt. Fuji as students put their creativity and listening skills to the test as they attempted to recreate the painting.
“The art night was such a great experience for the students,” exclaimed Yzabella Reyes, marketing director for The Learning Community. “It was a chance for kids to express their creativity and it was so amazing to see all the students interact with each other as they painted.”
By offering learning opportunities for all students, The Learning Community Project hopes to ignite students’ love for learning in an engaging and manageable form. The organization hopes to host more art events in the future as they continue to leave an impact in the community. For more information on The Learning Community Project, go to tlearningcommunityproject.wordpress.com.
