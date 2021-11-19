Wine pairings to be thankful for

Thanksgiving dinner is perhaps the biggest meal of the year. A chance to gather with friends and family and enjoy a nice home-cooked meal. Whether you’re a guest bringing a bottle to the festivities or the host looking to elevate the menu, the right wine pairing can tie together the whole meal.
Before dinner:
You don’t need to wait for the main course to be served before uncorking the wine. Wine can be an excellent aperitif that can stimulate the appetite and get the taste buds excited for the meal ahead. The key to serving wine as an aperitif is to select one that is light-bodied and low in both alcohol and sugar, as anything heavier is likely to suppress the appetite than stimulate it.
Two popular choices are Sauvignon Blanc and sparkling wine. Sauvignon Blanc, particularly those from the Marlborough region of New Zealand, have a grassiness that pairs well with appetizers like salad while also having a crispness and gentle acidity that can cut through the richness of other foods such as deviled eggs or the greasiness of potato chips.
Sparkling wine offers the same light crispness while replacing the grassy notes with a gentler taste of apple or honeysuckle. Prosecco, the Italian style of sparkling wine, is a popular choice because of its general affordability and the subtle hint of sweetness many have.
Main courses:
Determining the type of wine to pair with the Thanksgiving meal is dependent on the main course.
For turkey, try pairing it with a Pinot Noir. Pinot Noir is a light-bodied red wine that complements both the turkey and the cranberry sauce because of the notes of dark fruit found in the wine, such as cassis or black cherry. The approachability of pinot makes it a great crowd-pleasing wine, even among those who do not typically consider themselves fans of red wine.
Pinot Noir is still a strong pairing if ham is the main course, but a Zinfandel complements the flavors even better. Zinfandel has a wider range of flavors than does Pinot Noir depending on the specific region it’s from, ranging from peppery to fruity. A more fruit-forward Zinfandel complements the savory taste of ham and its subtle sweetness. Look for Zinfandel out of Lodi for this flavor.
Sweeter hams, like a honey glaze, can be paired with Riesling, a crisp white wine that cuts through the decadence of the dish.
Merlot or Malbec are perfect for pot roast or other beef dishes. Beef is a heartier flavor that can stand up to robust wines without being overpowered. Merlot and Malbec are both bolder than a choice like Pinot Noir or Zinfandel without being as heavy as Cabernet Sauvignon. For guests who insist on Cabernet, those from Argentina offer an alternative that provides a more scaled back option to the bold Napa varietal without compromising flavor.
Dessert:
No Thanksgiving dinner would be complete without a slice of pie for dessert. Whether it’s pumpkin pie or pecan, fortified wine is the perfect pairing. This subset of wines includes Port, sherry and Madeira and get their name due to being fortified with the addition of a spirit, typically brandy. All three of these choices have a nutty sweetness that would complement either type of pie, although a tawny Port would be a better match than a ruby Port, which is less aged and tends to have a fruitier taste.
For those who would rather offset the decadence of dessert than lean into it, the leftover prosecco from before dinner would be an excellent choice or a moscato d’asti for those who would like more sweetness.
Jake Menez is a staff writer for The Press. Prior to his current position, he spent nearly a decade in the wine industry, helping customers find wines that they liked.
