As the city begins to emerge from the pandemic, so will multiple previously shelved projects.
City officials recently OK’d the reinstatement of several programs and projects, including economic development-driven endeavors and four Parks and Recreation Master Plan strategic initiatives, previously cut from the city’s budget in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The additions include the launch of a downtown beautification program ($121,555); construction of up to six pickleball courts at Creekside Park ($206,000); industry-specific marketing materials for an expected key employment area ($30,000); and citywide trail enhancements and expansions ($25,000).
The additions come as city officials recently announced a projected $3,728,245 increase in general fund net revenue for the 2021/22 fiscal year and a $1.2 million two-year general fund surplus, after the various endeavors were put back into the budget.
“Last spring, budget cuts were made to the operating budget as the city prepared for what was expected to be severe economic impacts from the pandemic,” said Christine Andrews, assistant director of finance and information systems. “In a workshop in May, staff sought direction on the council’s desire to restore some of these pandemic budget costs.”
The slew of projects joins at least two other budget additions city leaders have recently approved.
The council has already OK’d the hiring of five additional police officers, which is expected to allow the force to break the city into five coverage areas, rather than four — increasing the number of available officers and improving response times.
The council previously shelved $2.5 million for the endeavor, which should be enough to cover one-time costs of establishing the fifth beat, along with two years of operations.
Long-term costs would be covered by the general fund and community facilities districts, Andrews said earlier this year.
The city will also begin funding 12 additional hours for the library in July (an annual city cost of $106,482), allowing the facility to be open 52 hours weekly.
All the additions were previously suspended in anticipation of COVID-19 budget impacts, but several recent positive general fund indicators opened the door for their return.
“The (general fund) surplus is being driven by the strong housing market and associated property tax and development revenue,” Andrews said. “These increases were supplemented by increases in activity-based revenue, such as sales tax, due to the second congressional stimulus package and vaccine roll out.”
Property tax revenue, the largest general fund revenue source, jumped 5.75% in the 2020-2021 fiscal year and the latest projections support a 4% rise in assessed valuation in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, according to city documents.
City officials crafted the city’s 2021-2022 budget using a 5% reduction in property values, equating to a projected $2,513,450 positive difference.
Additionally, sales taxes, the city’s second largest revenue source, are expected to dip only 6% during the 2020-2021 fiscal year, a far cry from an anticipated 13% drop.
Better yet, the city’s sales tax consultant is estimating an 11.6% higher-than-budgeted increase in 2021-2022 sales tax revenue, a $985,288 positive difference, according to city documents.
“Sales taxes are anticipated to be about $9.6 million, on track with the revenue expected in fiscal year 2021-2022 before the pandemic struck,” Andrews said.
The positive outlook means citywide improvements can commence.
The variety of planned strategic initiatives, including the downtown and citywide beautification endeavors; proposed marketing materials; Creekside Park pickleball courts; Garin and Creekside Park restrooms; and citywide trail expansion and enhancements don’t have a specified timeline for completion as of yet, said Public Information Officer Gregory Lawson.
“The City Council will be reviewing the citywide strategic initiatives in the fall, and we expect to have a clearer understanding of a projected timeline at that time,” he said.
The planned trail expansions and enhancements will include water and exercise stations and rest areas at yet-to-be decided parks and trails, said Lawson.
The Parks and Recreation Commission has appointed an ad-hoc committee of two commissioners to guide the project scope.
The beautification programs are expected to serve up grants for businesses to complete façade improvements, while the marketing materials will go toward the evolving next-generation business park plan along the Highway 4 Bypass between Old Sand Creek Road and Lone Tree Way.
If that plan comes to fruition, 8,900 jobs could be created, 1,800 housing units built and a number of other employee-focused amenities established.
To view a complete report on the city’s mid-year budget amendments, visit packet page 190 at https://bit.ly/3dqZpny.
