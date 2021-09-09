Following a nationwide search that began in February, the 4CD governing board approved Carter’s contract at its Aug. 11 meeting.
Carter will receive an annual salary of $220,000 and her contract will run through June of 2024.
“Phyllis Carter’s varied background in higher education and outside industries provides her a fresh perspective and unique approach to the changing fiscal landscape we find ourselves in,” said Chancellor Bryan Reece. “We are excited to welcome her and look forward to her leadership.”
Carter brings with her more than 30 years of experience leading education, nonprofit and corporate organizations to greater financial health, efficiency, and sustainability, district officials said.
Among her previous positions, Carter has served as interim vice president of strategy, innovation and operations and chief operating officer at Samuel Merritt University; vice president and CFO of administration and finance at San Francisco State University; director of business and administrative services at Laney College; and chief financial and administrative officer at the Mathematical Sciences Research Institute, an international post-doctoral research organization located at the University of California, Berkeley.
Carter has also served as an adjunct accounting instructor at Merritt Community College. During that period, she launched a career speaker series where diverse professional accountants shared insights on real-world work experiences with students in her accounting classes.
“I’m very thrilled to join a district with a history of financial integrity and stability,” Carter said.“I look forward to providing 4CD the leadership needed in building a sustainable, fiscally-strong institution and thus insuring future students will also have the opportunity to change the trajectory of their lives by pursuing a community college education in the district’s service area.”
Carter’s education includes a Master of Business Administration from Washington University Olin Business School, an advanced certificate in international affairs from Washington University, a Bachelor of Science in accountancy from the University of Missouri and through the Kansas Board of Accountancy, she became a certified public accountant.
