The Brentwood City Council has teed off on plans to ask Deer Ridge property owners if they are willing to fund landscaping improvements and the ensuing maintenance of 14 golf course frontage areas that fell into disrepair when the nearby golf club closed in 2019.
The approximately 1,060 Deer Ridge property owners should receive an official ballot soon, asking if they’d be open to paying a yearly assessment of up to $89.82 to turn the area’s landscaping responsibilities over to the city.
Deer Ridge Golf Club, LP stopped maintaining the course, including the 14 landscaped frontage areas, after the course closed in September 2019, drawing the ire of Deer Ridge residents.
“What we are doing is in good faith trying to show the residents of Deer Ridge that we understand the situation they are in and we are doing the best we can to improve it without breaking the bank,” said City Councilmember Susannah Meyer.
If a majority of respondents approve the funding mechanism, then the improvements could include new shrubs, groundcover, trees and irrigation at parkway strips — between the sidewalk and curb — at nine locations, including Mountain View Drive, Foothill Drive, Pebble Beach Drive and St Andrews Drive. Other improvements would be the installation of decorative pavers and retainment of existing mature trees in tree wells at four other small isolated parkway strips, between the sidewalk and curb, at Grey Hawk Court, Spanish Bay Court, Spanish Bay Drive and Pacific Grove Court, and renovation of the existing entry monument, decorative lighting and fountains at Balfour Road and Foothill Boulevard.
Deer Ridge property owners would be charged up to $89.82 annually for 10 years to fund the infrastructure and landscape improvements, in addition to ongoing maintenance. After that initial ten-year period, the yearly assessments would dip to an estimated $31 to cover ongoing maintenance costs alone.
The official funding mechanism decision ballots are expected to be mailed to all Deer Ridge property owners this week, with responses due back by an Aug. 24 public hearing.
“Ultimately it’s up to the residents,” said City Councilmember Karen Rarey. “All we are doing is providing them with the option of beautifying the entrance and mainlining those areas or not.”
Preliminary responses to the city’s action thus far have been mixed.
About 80% of respondents (141 responses) to a city-derived letter sent to all 1,061 Deer Ridge property owners seeking input on the plan favored it.
But at least two residents who spoke during the public comment portion of a recent City Council meeting had different views.
Deer Ridge resident Rod Flohr urged the council to hold off on moving forward until residents could further digest the plan.
Fellow resident Wayne Francis said he believed residents shouldn’t be required to pay for the improvements and maintenance.
“It’s just like asking a neighbor to pay for somebody else’s property tax or obligations just because,” he said.
But resident Victoria Sandberg said she welcomes the additional assessments if it means improvements will follow.
“We, the residents of Deer Ridge, will have the opportunity to control these important landscape elements in our neighborhood and to know they will always be maintained to city standards,” she said.
City officials said discussions are ongoing with the course’s new owners, World Business Academy (WBA), about potential future improvements, which could theoretically reduce future assessment rates if the nonprofit agrees to shoulder some of the costs.
“There is nothing to keep or prevent the city from negotiating with WBA that could ultimately result in a lower assessment that is actually applied on property tax bills,” said city consultant Edward Espinoza.
Ballots are required to be returned by the conclusion of the Aug. 24 public hearing and will be tabulated in time for results to be announced at the Sept. 14 City Council meeting.
If approved by a majority of respondents, it’s expected that the scheduled improvements would begin around December and wrap up in spring of 2022.
If the measure fails, the proposed project areas would remain as they are now.
The city also anticipates holding a virtual community education meeting on Thursday, July 15, to give property owners the opportunity to ask questions about the proposed assessment prior to casting their ballots.
For more information, call 925-516-5400.
