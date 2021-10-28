The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) says it has about half of the money it needs to provide adequate service. As a result, the agency operates half of the six fire stations needed to serve the 249-square mile district, and response times are roughly double the six-minute national standard.
But in Fire Chief Chief Brian Helmick’s “State of the District” presentation this week, he said a multifaceted plan is now in place that will erase the district’s three-station deficit and provide three additional stations to accommodate growth in the region over the next couple of decades. The plan builds upon the district’s improved finances, annexation with the Contra Costa Fire Protection District (Con Fire), anticipated tax revenue from Measure X as well as established developer impact fees and expected revenue from a district-wide community facilities district.
The decision on how funds raised through Measure X is pending with the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. After a months-long process, the Measure X Citizens Advisory Board recently submitted its list of recommended priorities. Funding for the ECCFPD ranked third on the list behind mental health crisis response and childhood mental health services. Measure X is a general tax measure approved by voters in 2020 that implemented a 0.5% sales tax in Contra Costa County. It is projected to generate nearly $100 million a year.
“We are going to be able to not only take care of Station 4 with our own means but Station 5 and Station 6 through the efficiencies of annexation (and) Measure X funds,” Helmick said. “It’s going to erase our existing three-station deficit. That’s what we’ve been trying to do.”
The first step will be the opening of Station 55 in the spring of next year. Located in Summer Lake near the intersection of East Cypress and Bethel Island roads, the station was completed in 2019 but never made operational due to a lack of funding. In the summer of 2022, a second crew will begin operating out of Station 52 on the John Muir Parkway in Brentwood. That company will eventually move to Station 51 – a new facility currently in the planning phase that will be constructed at the intersection of Empire and Grant avenues. Finally, the district plans to build a new two-story station on the location of the shuttered Station 54 in downtown Brentwood. That facility is expected to be operational in five years.
“I watched the chief (Monday) night, and I am pleased with the progress that ECCFPD has been able to make over the past year or so and hope it continues,” said Brentwood resident Ben Kellogg. “It is my hope that the process of annexation comes to fruition. The fight, however, is not over. Residents of east county must continue to battle for Measure X funding. I urge all residents to contact the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors and let them know how important those funds are. A large reason Measure X passed was because of the increased fire funding for ECCFPD. The needs assessment proved that unequivocally. I truly believe that if not for the fire protection aspect, Measure X would not have passed.”
CCFPD’s annexation with Con Fire was approved by both fire boards last month and the process is expected to be complete by next March or April. Helmick noted that the district was long considered a liability in any consolidation or annexation discussion, stating that it was referred to as the Titanic because many thought it would sink under the weight of its problems. He credited the move to an elected fire board as a key step to making the changes necessary to reverse its fortunes.
“One thing that’s really important to note is that it wasn’t until 2019 that the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District was governed by its own board, which means that we had people that were either appointed or didn’t have the legitimate authority to implement many of the mechanisms we need to be financially sustainable,” Helmick said. “We didn’t really start making some really big changes until 2019.”
Helmick plans to provide additional updates regarding the district in January and March. The March update will likely occur shortly before ECCFPD’s dissolution and annexation by Con Fire.
To view Helmick's speech, visit https://www.facebook.com/EastContraCostaFireProtectionDistrict/videos/409614910786939
