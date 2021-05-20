A new Lions Club charter geared toward kids ages 5 to 12 is being created in Discovery Bay.
The idea of resident Jenn Barbara, the Delta Lions Cub program is looking for members who want to serve their community.
“This is a brand new club which provides a unique opportunity to get in on the groundwork of teaching our children the joys of volunteering, showing them how to give back to our community and guiding them to a lifelong dedication helping those who need it,” Barbara said.
Barbara has watched her mother, Linda Barbara, work with the Delta Lions Club for 16 years. Barbara said she never felt called to join, but would attend fundraisers and help out when needed. After losing her job in 2019, Barbara began to look for a way to give back to the community, leading her to help with food distribution through Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Brentwood. One day, during a school break, she brought her children with her and realized how much they could do and learn through volunteering.
“When I brought my kids with me, they were great,” Barbara said. “They were helpful and restocked the tables and it was great. It fostered these conversations about who we were helping and how we were lucky to be in a situation to help them, so I always tried to bring them on spring break and things, and then COVID hit.”
The pandemic put an end to Barbara’s volunteering, but once things began to open up, she started to look for something for her children, ages 10 and 6. She found nothing.
“No one has anything like this that’s just kids and focused on getting kids involved,” Barbara said. “I started talking to my mom and she said I should get a group of kids together and start a little Lions Club out of it, and that’s what brought us here today. We are at the forefront of this and there is a lot of interest in people getting their kids involved in something other than sports, something to help the community, so they can appreciate the life they have by helping others.”
Linda Barbara is the second vice district governor for Lions Club International’s District 4-C3 and will serve as the youth organization’s guiding lion – or mentor – and the Byron Delta Lions Club will sponsor the group. She said having young members are paramount in helping the International Lions Club grow and thus serve more needy people.
“Delta Cub Club will be first of its kind because elementary school children will be involved as part of the membership,” Linda Barbara said. “The emphasis will be having fun and providing service to those less fortunate. This will teach responsibility, empathy and community involvement. There is a movement to help others, especially during this COVID time. My grandchildren have been involved in many service projects and fundraisers, so they are very excited that they are going to help.”
Lions Club International is a dues-paying club. As such, a parent will be required to join Byron Delta Lions and pay the yearly dues. Their children can then join the cub program under their parent’s membership.
The Lion Cubs program is open to residents of Discovery Bay and surrounding areas. The youth organization is currently hosting virtual informational meetings via Zoom. The group’s first activity will be a park cleanup at Cornell Park in Discovery Bay on Sunday, May 23, from 3 to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/deltacubs or email deltalioncubs@gmail.com.
