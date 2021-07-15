The Town of Discovery Bay Community Services District (CSD) Board held its regular meeting last week and voted to increase an assessment for one part of the town and raise its facility rental fees.
As its first action item, the board voted to increase the annual assessment for the Ravenswood development by 3.8%. Ravenswood includes Keats, Emerson and Blake courts; the homes on and between Cullen Drive, Blake Court and Coleridge Way; and the homes around Wilde and Slifer drives and Frost Way.
The increase was based on the Herwit Engineering assessment report for fiscal year 2021-22, which determined the per parcel assessment should be raised from $714.84 to $742.04 to keep up with operating costs for lighting and landscape zone nine. As part of the public hearing, the board asked for public comment, but none was offered.
“Homeowners in Zone nine pay a park, lighting and open space assessment that is collected with their property tax,” explained Mike Davies, Discovery Bay general manager. “Each year the assessment is evaluated in an engineer’s report to determine whether the assessment should be lowered, stay the same or be increased . . . Zone nine budget covers the public area landscaping in zone nine, including maintenance of Ravenswood Park.”
During the meeting, the board also received a report from Monica Gallo, recreation programs supervisor, regarding the fee schedule for facility and parks rental.
“Annually or as needed, staff reviews the facility and park rental schedule to adjust the fees and make modifications,” Gallo said. “The last revision we did to the park rental fee was in February of 2019, so we thought it was time to take a look and make some changes and maybe add a special events category, because we have never done that before.”
Gallo went over the “modest” increases she and staff recommended, as well as the new special event prices, and answered questions posed by the board. One concern raised by multiple board members was the lack of compensation to the town for a park or other facility to be unavailable to residents if it were rented for an entire day.
“My thought are if someone were to rent (a park) for an event and none of our citizens could use it, should we be charging more than $400?” Director Carolyn Graham asked. “I’m looking forward to hearing what the board members feel about that.”
Vice President Kevin Graves agreed with Graham. Gallo said she and staff had looked at surrounding communities from Mountain House to Antioch when they created the new fee schedule, but prices varied a great deal. She also noted the town only received about one request per year to rent out an entire facility for a special event.
The board discussed ways to cover costs associated with large events, such as permits for trash and security. Graves also noted the town could, in some cases, become a cosponsor of an event, thereby entitling it to a portion of funds raised. After discussion, the suggested fee schedule was approved unanimously.
For more information on CSD meetings or facility rentals, visit www.todb.ca.gov or call 925-634-1131.
