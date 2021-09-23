Anglers win big in annual Oakley derby

Photo courtesy of the city of Oakley

Juliana Rus, age 6, was one of five winners of city of Oakley’s annual kids’ fishing derby.

Five little anglers recently won the city of Oakley’s annual kids’ fishing derby.

The winners were Juliana Rus (age 6) Mason Totten (age 10); Lilly Espino (age 9); Michael Loza (age 9) and Jayden Lilly (age 9)

The modified derby, open to 2- to 15-year-olds, allowed for children to fish anywhere permissible by law between Aug. 23 and Sept.7.

The requirements were simply to catch a fish during that time period, snap a photo and register online. The randomly chosen winners received a prize package that included fishing gear.

