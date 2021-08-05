When it comes to poker, the old adage says that it’s important to know when to hold ‘em, when to fold ‘em and when to walk away. But next weekend, local poker players will instead be sailing away as they participate in the annual Big Cat Poker Run, Aug. 13 and 14 in Discovery Bay.
For the uninitiated, a poker run is a type of race where participants pilot vehicles — in this event, boats — to a series of checkpoints, picking up a playing card at each checkpoint to form a poker hand. At the end of the event, whoever has the best hand is declared the winner.
The Big Cat Poker Run is an annual event put on by the Discovery Bay Lions Club to help raise money for a multitude of local charities while providing a fun activity for boating enthusiasts to participate in.
The event is put on entirely by volunteers passionate enough about it to freely lend their time. To maximize the number of people who can participate, the run has two separate routes: one for fast boats, and an abbreviated one for slower watercraft.
The longer route takes boaters from Discovery Bay to Pittsburg and Stockton before returning to the starting point, while the shorter route, intended for smaller or slower watercraft, trades the jaunt to the Pittsburg Marina for a closer checkpoint at Bethel Island’s Sugar Barge Resort before heading to Stockton and back to Discovery Bay.
Bob Teague is a founding member of the Big Cat Poker Run and has helped organize the annual get-together since 2000. When asked what he was most looking forward to about this year’s event, Teague responded without hesitation: the camaraderie.
“The poker run itself is secondary,” Teague said. “It’s something we do because people have a lot of fun with that aspect, but the whole event is really about socializing and seeing friends. We sometimes refer to the whole thing as a family boating regatta because we’re all so close. It’s a chance to catch up while doing something we all love — in this case, boating. The Delta is a waterway with a lot of smart, safety-conscious boaters, and that’s what keeps a lot of the people who come from out of town coming back.”
According to Teague, the event typically sees about eighty different boats enter, which is equivalent to roughly 300 participants. Those attending the event are split almost evenly between local watersport enthusiasts and those who travel from as far away as Nevada and Oregon to enjoy the Delta. They come in boats of varying sizes and speeds, but the inclusive nature of the event has seen the appearance of other watercraft, such as jet skis.
Thursday evening, Aug. 12, is dedicated to sponsors of the event, who are treated to an intimate gathering featuring hors d’oeuvres and a live band. The event is put on by the Discovery Bay Lions Club, and this year’s planning was spearheaded by the club’s president, Debbie Finnegan, who also happens to be the membership director of the Discovery Bay Yacht Club.
Following Thursday’s gathering, this year’s festivities officially kick off on Friday, Aug. 13, with a short lunch run to Smith’s Landing in Antioch, followed by registration and a welcome party in the evening. Saturday, Aug. 14, is the main event, which is followed by a party in the evening featuring dinner, live entertainment and a raffle to raise money for charity at the Discovery Bay Marina Green.
For more information on the event, visit http://bigcatpokerrun.com/.
