Brentwood Boy Scouts sail around Caribbean

A group of boys from Boy Scout Troop (BSA) 2020, chartered by the American Legion Post 202, Brentwood, spent about a week at BSA’s High Adventure Sea Base located on the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Upon arrival, the scouts met their Captain, ‘Capt. T,’ owner of the 42-foot Ketch, Providence. They spent the week living aboard the sailboat learning to handle, navigate and sail the vessel around the islands of St Thomas and St John. Each scout spent time at the helm, skippering the vessel. They accumulated over 70 nautical miles, earning a 50-miler patch in the process.
Along with sailing, the scouts spent the week doing activities such as snorkeling the coral reefs, deep sea fishing, swimming, hiking various parts of the islands, experiencing the culture of living on a sailboat and learning to cook and sleep in cramped quarters. The scouts who attended were Caleb Bauer, Elijah Lopez, Euan McManus, Jared Melendez, Matthew Moses and Joey Stremel.
This trip would not have been possible without the troop adult leaders and troop committee members’ support during more than a year of planning and preparation . The troop would like to thank Scoutmaster, Jim McManus, and Daniel Moses for escorting the boys, and to Evelyn McManus for investigating and booking the trip.
The troop would also like to send a special thanks to the Scout families for supporting their Scouts’ adventure and to Dave Nadolne, a former troop assistant scoutrmaster, who sparked an early interest in sailing and adventure.
An enormous amount of gratitude also goes out to the local community for supporting the troop’s fundraisers, through the Country Meat Stick sales around town, Christmas wreaths, Christmas tree recycling, rummage sale, the 2020 Crab Dinner Drive-Through event and donations.
For more information about Troop 2020’s scouting activities, contact Jim McManus at scoutmastert2020@gmail.com.
– Contributed by Daniel Moses
