Downtown car show helps collect goods for Brentwood Regional Community Chest
Photo by Andrew Rulloda

The winners of the Brentwood Police Department Car Show pose in front of The Press building. Around 100 vehicles cruised into downtown Brentwood for the show that benefited the Brentwood Regional Community Chest.  Entrants were required to donate a toy or canned food item to participate in the event. The food and toys will go to needy families from Brentwood, Knightsen, Byron and Discovery Bay. For more information on the Brentwood Regional Community Chest, visit www.brcchest.org.

[Photos] Brentwood Police Department car show

The Brentwood Police Department hosted a car show in downtown Brentwood from 2 to 6 p.m on Nov. 20 to benefit Brentwood Regional Community Chest. The cost of admission to show a car was a toy or a canned food item.

