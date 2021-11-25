Downtown car show helps collect goods for Brentwood Regional Community Chest

The winners of the Brentwood Police Department Car Show pose in front of The Press building. Around 100 vehicles cruised into downtown Brentwood for the show that benefited the Brentwood Regional Community Chest. Entrants were required to donate a toy or canned food item to participate in the event. The food and toys will go to needy families from Brentwood, Knightsen, Byron and Discovery Bay. For more information on the Brentwood Regional Community Chest, visit www.brcchest.org.
1 of 8
Car Show Photo
credit -Lisa Sentigar/Evil Bunny Productions
Around 100 vehicles cruised into downtown Brentwood for the show that benefited the Brentwood Regional Community Chest. Entrants were required to donate a toy or canned food item to participate in the event.
The food and toys will go to needy families from Brentwood, Knightsen, Byron and Discovery Bay.
At center, the winners of the Brentwood Police Department Car Show pose in front of The Press building. Around 100 vehicles cruised into downtown Brentwood for the show that benefited the Brentwood Regional Community Chest. Entrants were required to donate a toy or canned food item to participate in the event.
The food and toys will go to needy families from Brentwood, Knightsen, Byron and Discovery Bay.
At center, the winners of the Brentwood Police Department Car Show pose in front of The Press building. Around 100 vehicles cruised into downtown Brentwood for the show that benefited the Brentwood Regional Community Chest. Entrants were required to donate a toy or canned food item to participate in the event.
The food and toys will go to needy families from Brentwood, Knightsen, Byron and Discovery Bay.
At center, the winners of the Brentwood Police Department Car Show pose in front of The Press building. Around 100 vehicles cruised into downtown Brentwood for the show that benefited the Brentwood Regional Community Chest. Entrants were required to donate a toy or canned food item to participate in the event.
The food and toys will go to needy families from Brentwood, Knightsen, Byron and Discovery Bay.
At center, the winners of the Brentwood Police Department Car Show pose in front of The Press building. Around 100 vehicles cruised into downtown Brentwood for the show that benefited the Brentwood Regional Community Chest. Entrants were required to donate a toy or canned food item to participate in the event.
The food and toys will go to needy families from Brentwood, Knightsen, Byron and Discovery Bay.
At center, the winners of the Brentwood Police Department Car Show pose in front of The Press building. Around 100 vehicles cruised into downtown Brentwood for the show that benefited the Brentwood Regional Community Chest. Entrants were required to donate a toy or canned food item to participate in the event.
The food and toys will go to needy families from Brentwood, Knightsen, Byron and Discovery Bay.
At center, the winners of the Brentwood Police Department Car Show pose in front of The Press building. Around 100 vehicles cruised into downtown Brentwood for the show that benefited the Brentwood Regional Community Chest. Entrants were required to donate a toy or canned food item to participate in the event.
The food and toys will go to needy families from Brentwood, Knightsen, Byron and Discovery Bay.
At center, the winners of the Brentwood Police Department Car Show pose in front of The Press building. Around 100 vehicles cruised into downtown Brentwood for the show that benefited the Brentwood Regional Community Chest. Entrants were required to donate a toy or canned food item to participate in the event.
The food and toys will go to needy families from Brentwood, Knightsen, Byron and Discovery Bay.
Around 100 vehicles cruised into downtown Brentwood for the show that benefited the Brentwood Regional Community Chest. Entrants were required to donate a toy or canned food item to participate in the event.
The food and toys will go to needy families from Brentwood, Knightsen, Byron and Discovery Bay.
Car Show photo
Photo by Andrew Rulloda
At center, the winners of the Brentwood Police Department Car Show pose in front of The Press building. Around 100 vehicles cruised into downtown Brentwood for the show that benefited the Brentwood Regional Community Chest. Entrants were required to donate a toy or canned food item to participate in the event.
The food and toys will go to needy families from Brentwood, Knightsen, Byron and Discovery Bay.
ANDREW RULLODA 408 472 7458
Car Show Photo
Photo by Andrew Rulloda
At center, the winners of the Brentwood Police Department Car Show pose in front of The Press building. Around 100 vehicles cruised into downtown Brentwood for the show that benefited the Brentwood Regional Community Chest. Entrants were required to donate a toy or canned food item to participate in the event.
The food and toys will go to needy families from Brentwood, Knightsen, Byron and Discovery Bay.
ANDREW RULLODA 408 472 7458
Car Show Photo
Photo by Andrew Rulloda
At center, the winners of the Brentwood Police Department Car Show pose in front of The Press building. Around 100 vehicles cruised into downtown Brentwood for the show that benefited the Brentwood Regional Community Chest. Entrants were required to donate a toy or canned food item to participate in the event.
The food and toys will go to needy families from Brentwood, Knightsen, Byron and Discovery Bay.
ANDREW RULLODA 408 472 7458
Car Show Photo
Photo by Andrew Rulloda
At center, the winners of the Brentwood Police Department Car Show pose in front of The Press building. Around 100 vehicles cruised into downtown Brentwood for the show that benefited the Brentwood Regional Community Chest. Entrants were required to donate a toy or canned food item to participate in the event.
The food and toys will go to needy families from Brentwood, Knightsen, Byron and Discovery Bay.
ANDREW RULLODA 408 472 7458
Car Show Photo
Photo by Andrew Rulloda
At center, the winners of the Brentwood Police Department Car Show pose in front of The Press building. Around 100 vehicles cruised into downtown Brentwood for the show that benefited the Brentwood Regional Community Chest. Entrants were required to donate a toy or canned food item to participate in the event.
The food and toys will go to needy families from Brentwood, Knightsen, Byron and Discovery Bay.
ANDREW RULLODA 408 472 7458
Car Show Photo
Photo by Andrew Rulloda
At center, the winners of the Brentwood Police Department Car Show pose in front of The Press building. Around 100 vehicles cruised into downtown Brentwood for the show that benefited the Brentwood Regional Community Chest. Entrants were required to donate a toy or canned food item to participate in the event.
The food and toys will go to needy families from Brentwood, Knightsen, Byron and Discovery Bay.
ANDREW RULLODA 408 472 7458
Car Show Photo
Photo by Andrew Rulloda
At center, the winners of the Brentwood Police Department Car Show pose in front of The Press building. Around 100 vehicles cruised into downtown Brentwood for the show that benefited the Brentwood Regional Community Chest. Entrants were required to donate a toy or canned food item to participate in the event.
The food and toys will go to needy families from Brentwood, Knightsen, Byron and Discovery Bay.
ANDREW RULLODA 408 472 7458
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.