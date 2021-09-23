Sorry, an error occurred.
Daily news updates delivered at 6:00 a.m. keep you connected to your community.
The digital version of your hometown weekly newspaper delivered Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Watch videos on the page, link to advertiser websites, and view slideshows!
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: September 23, 2021 @ 7:09 pm
A Liberty Union High School Class of 1975 reunion will be held on Oct. 9 at Cap’s Oak Street Bar and Grill.
The event kicks off at 5 p.m. for a meet-and-greet with fun and plenty of memories at Brentwood’s City Park at 790 Second St.
The action will then move to Cap’s, 144 Oak Street in Brentwood, at 6 p.m for no-host cocktails, followed by a buffet dinner at 7 p.m., then dancing and conversation from 8 to 10 p.m.
Music will be provided by DJ Dynamo.
All ‘70s classes are welcome. The cost is $75 per person.
“It’s about renewing friendships and maybe burying some hatchets,” said resident Carlos Sanabria with a laugh.
For more information on the event, call Sanabria at 925-516-7826 or email xipecps@pacbell.net.
Online payment is available with a service charge at https://bit.ly/3nzLrpc.
To submit photos of the event for possible publication at a future date, email Editor@brentwoopress.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
thepress.net
Now, more than ever, our community needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
Subscribe for as little as $20 a year!
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.