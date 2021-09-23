Liberty High School Lions
A Liberty Union High School Class of 1975 reunion will be held on Oct. 9 at Cap’s Oak Street Bar and Grill.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. for a meet-and-greet with fun and plenty of memories at Brentwood’s City Park at 790 Second St.

The action will then move to Cap’s, 144 Oak Street in Brentwood, at 6 p.m for no-host cocktails, followed by a buffet dinner at 7 p.m., then dancing and conversation from 8 to 10 p.m.

Music will be provided by DJ Dynamo.

All ‘70s classes are welcome. The cost is $75 per person.

“It’s about renewing friendships and maybe burying some hatchets,” said resident Carlos Sanabria with a laugh.

For more information on the event, call Sanabria at 925-516-7826 or email xipecps@pacbell.net.

Online payment is available with a service charge at https://bit.ly/3nzLrpc.

To submit photos of the event for possible publication at a future date, email Editor@brentwoopress.com.

