Many U-pick farms are opening up for picking season

At G&S Farms, in Brentwood, Jessica Stonebarger said that rainier and coral cherries are available for picking at $3.50 per pound and there are multiple orchards available to pick from. Reservations can be made at www.gsfarms.net. There are two locations to choose from. The Packing Shed Orchard is located at 2490 Sellers Ave. in Brentwood and the Denali Orchard is located at 23601 Marsh Creek Road in Brentwood. The U-pick orchards are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
At Mikes-U-pick Cherries, located at 611 Payne Ave. in Brentwood, red coral cherries are available from May 19 to 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hours will be posted on a week by week basis at mikesupick.com. Employees will provide the picking bags at the orchard, however customers must bring their own buckets. At this time, masks are required. No food, blankets or picnics are allowed. Water is allowed. It is always good to check ahead of time to see if the orchard will be open.
Farmers Daughter Produce Stand at 23151 Marsh Creek Road in Brentwood is projected to open May 29 for white peach picking. It is best to check ahead for more updates at farmersdaughterproduce.com.
Newberry Cherry Farm, located at 1751 Orchard Lane in Brentwood, is currently closed due to lack of ripe fruit. It is best to check back with them at newberrycherry.com for updates. You can also look for updates on Facebook and Instagram. Some farms may not open until the Memorial Day weekend.
