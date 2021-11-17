Brentwood baker brings sweetness to the holidays

Pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving dinner, cookies for Santa Claus and visions of whatever sugar plums are all proof that there’s no better time of year than the holiday season to have a sweet tooth.
Dessert lovers will be eager to hear about Cravings N Cookies, a new Brentwood business that specializes in cookies, pies and a wide variety of other desserts, including some special offerings for the season.
“Part of why I started the business was to spread happiness,” Hilary Johnson said. Johnson is the owner of Cravings N Cookies, which she started in 2020 as an outlet during the pandemic. Like many other people sheltering in place, Johnson had used her newfound free time at home to experiment in the kitchen. She has been baking since she was 9 years old and has a stepmother in the catering business, so she was no stranger to the recipes she was creating.
After being encouraged by her four daughters that her baking was something she should share with others professionally, Johnston started Cravings N Cookies, where she now offers cookies, pies and “nearly any dessert imaginable.” All of Johnson’s desserts are made using local fruit and organic vegetables from the area, as well as cage-free local eggs.
Johnson says her most popular offering is s’mores brownies as well as her homemade cinnamon rolls, but going into the holidays, she plans to offer seasonal creations as well.
“For Christmas, one of the desserts I’ll have is chocolate peppermint pie,” said Johnson. “I’ll also be bottling my own homemade vanilla extract that would make the perfect gift.”
Orders can be made by calling Johnson at (925) 568-6156. A website is coming soon.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.