Tamale Festival
The Brentwood Police Activities League is hosting its fifth annual all-you-can-eat Tamale Festival from 5 to 10 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the Veterans Building, 757 First St., in Brentwood.
In-person, all-you-can-eat tickets are $35 per person, which includes a full dinner (choice of chicken, beef, pork or cheese tamales; rice, beans, salad and dessert). In-person tables of 10 can be purchased for $300. Drive-through Family Pack dinners may also be purchased for $50, which include 12 tamales and all the fixin’s. Drive-through orders must be pre-ordered and picked up by 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit The Press Building, 248 Oak Street, in Brentwood; at the Brentwood Police Department, 9100 Brentwood Blvd, or by calling 925-308-3751. The last day to purchase tickets is Nov. 13, or until gone.
Proceeds benefit the Brentwood Police Activities League and Shop With A Cop Holiday Program, an annual event that assists children and families in need during the holiday season.
Brentwood Police Department Car Show
The Brentwood Police Department is hosting a car show in downtown Brentwood from 2 to 6 p.m on Nov. 20 to benefit Brentwood Regional Community Chest. The cost of admission to show a car is a toy or a canned food item. Admission is free. The show is limited to 100 vehicles, and all makes and models are welcome. Parking will be downtown on First and Oak streets. The line-up starts at 1 p.m. on Second Street, between Oak and Chestnut Streets. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3CDNtJO.
Brentwood Chamber of Commerce 38th annual Holiday Parade
The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce is hosting a lighted holiday parade at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27. The parade is scheduled to begin on First Street, before turning right on Maple Street, then right on Second Street, ending at City Park.
The city’s annual Christmas tree lighting in City Park, 710 Second Street, will immediately follow the parade.
The Chamber is currently seeking parade entrants, which could include school bands, floats, performers and more.
For complete parade entry rules, or to sign up to participate in the parade, visit https://bit.ly/3EZjHzM.
City of Oakley Christmas Tree Lighting
The City of Oakley is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting at 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Civic Center Plaza, 3231 Main Street. The event will serve as the kick off to the holiday season with a family-friendly affair. Admission and parking are free.
Civic Center Plaza will be adorned with lights and Christmas decorations. There will be free cookies and cocoa, arts and crafts for the children, live entertainment and more. Santa Claus will also be making a special visit.
Non-profit groups will be on site to share information about the free or low-cost services they offer in Oakley as well as activities, crafts or giveaways. There will also be several performances from local groups throughout the event. The crowd will gather around the new Christmas tree near the Veterans Memorial to watch the lights turn on at approximately 6 p.m.
For more information, call Jessica at 925-625-7041 or email: hicks@ci.oakley.ca.us.
Chanukah Car Parade and Menorah Lighting
The Chabad of the Delta will Spread the light of Chanukah around town on Dec. 5. A Chanukah Festival at Brentwood City Park, featuring latkes, donuts, games and more, will commence at 4:50 p.m. The Grand Chanukah Menorah Lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the park. A car parade will proceed the parade. For complete information, visit https://bit.ly/3qrJc8P.
