Hope Hospice has opened registration for the 2021 Hope 100 Golf Marathon, both for individuals who want to play and for businesses and organizations looking to sponsor. The event returns to Castlewood Country Club in Pleasanton on Sept. 13.
FH Dailey Chevrolet has signed on to sponsor the new hole-in-one competition, which offers a financial price to be used toward the winner’s choice of vehicle from the dealership in San Leandro.
The Hope 100 Golf Marathon is an exclusive charity fundraising event with only 36 player spots available. The structure of this event — participants play 100 holes in one day — is meant to symbolize the difficult challenges hospice patients and their families face at the end of life.
“We’re thrilled to bring this event back after such a long period of pandemic-related closures and activity cancelations,” says Marc Rovetti, Hope’s director of philanthropy and event chairperson. “What better way to spend a gorgeous fall day than outdoors playing golf for a great cause. The money that this event raises makes a huge impact in our own community.”
The event went dark in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, shorting Hope over $80,000 in anticipated revenue. Proceeds help support Hope Hospice’s patient-care services and grief support center, as well as a range of free educational programs for the local public. Last year, community donations made it possible for Hope to care for 776 patients with life-limiting illnesses, and to provide grief support and family caregiver education to 1,369 individuals.
The Golf Marathon was established in 2015 to honor the life of Piper Wagner, a beloved golf pro at Castlewood who died from lung cancer.
This year, in the spirit of Piper’s memory, the event also honors the life of the late Steve Thompson.
Thompson was a Bay Area native who attended Marin Catholic High School and the University of San Francisco. He was a founding member of Jerry Thompson and Sons Painting (JTS), with his father and brother.
